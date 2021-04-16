The Book That Stopped an Outbreak of Nuclear War

What follows is a cautionary tale of frictionless authority. Plokhy finds just one early dissenter identified in the notes of a Defense Council secretary. Anastas Mikoyan was Khrushchev’s first deputy in the Council of Ministers. Crucially, he had been to Cuba and was convinced there was no way to keep the missiles a secret for long. Kennedy would surely strike if weapons were found so close to U.S. territory. “What are we supposed to do in such a case—respond with a strike on U.S. soil?” he asked. Khrushchev recognized the risk but believed he could avoid disaster. He would later assert his belief that “sensible politicians in the USA” would not overreact once the missiles were discovered, considering that the Soviets had taken the placement of U.S. missiles in Turkey a year earlier in stride. On May 21, 1962, with no real checks on his power, the premier’s plan went ahead. “One-man rule gave Khrushchev enormous latitude to be quick, decisive, and flexible in crisis situations,” Plokhy observes, “but it also gave him opportunities to create crises at will.” He assumed both that Castro would welcome the help and that U.S. leaders would keep their cool. Hazardous assumptions, to say the least.

On May 29, the Soviet delegation arrived on “the island of freedom” to confer with Castro. Sensing that something unusual was afoot, the Cubans took notes as the Soviets spoke, the first time the KGB’s top Cuba expert saw them do so in an official meeting. What Castro wanted was something like Article 5 of the NATO charter, a public statement that an attack on one was an attack on all. “Well, if the United States were to understand that an invasion of Cuba would mean war with the Soviet Union,” Castro later recalled saying, “that would be the best way to keep it from invading Cuba.” He did not ask for armaments, let alone a surge in Soviet troops on the island. The Soviets insisted that the missiles were but an insurance policy for the revolution, not an attempt to dictate its course. The USSR had no interest in replacing the U.S. as hemispheric hegemon. “Don’t worry,” Khrushchev told a skeptical Raúl Castro, “I’ll grab Kennedy by the balls and make him negotiate.” Khrushchev was certain of his diplomatic prowess and was offering to deploy it on Cuba’s behalf.

Of course, Khrushchev was not motivated merely by goodwill toward Castro’s upstart regime. With short-, medium-, and long-range missiles in Cuba, the Soviets could strike almost anywhere in the contiguous U.S. This was exactly the credible threat Khrushchev believed he would need in any future dealings with Washington. Backed into a corner, Castro stressed internationalist motives for accepting Soviet military aid, arguing that doing so strengthened the cause of socialism worldwide. Operation Anadyr, as the effort to surreptitiously place Soviet missiles in Cuba was dubbed, could thus proceed.



The Kennedy administration did not foresee anything at all like Operation Anadyr unfolding so close to the U.S. While Robert Kennedy oversaw ongoing sabotage attempts against the Cuban government (Operation Mongoose), the president fixated on the situation in Europe, especially escalating tensions in Berlin. On August 1, 1962, a CIA report found that Soviet military aid to Cuba was “essentially defensive.” Khrushchev was not likely to “provide Cuba with capability to undertake major independent military operations overseas.” Six days later, Cuban radio programs in Miami reported that 4,000 Soviet soldiers had landed in Cuba the month before. Racing to verify the reporting, the CIA found that 21 ships from the USSR had reached Cuba in July, with 17 more either on their way or already docked. Almost overnight, surface-to-air missiles in Cuba were a real possibility. Washington was now the one caught flat-footed as the terrain of geopolitical conflict shifted.