Bernie Madoff Lives!

However, the timing of Madoff’s arrest in the winter of 2008 tied Madoff to the larger financial crash. This masked the fact that his crimes had been going on for at least 20 years and had nothing to do with subprime mortgages, tangled derivatives, or over-leveraged banks. But to connect the two obscures what Madoff’s story can tell us about our impossibly broken financial system that puts the savings of millions at stake.



Madoff’s crimes revealed how easy it is to fool a bunch of financiers who are looking for returns in a low-growth world. Looking for returns that might not be there. He also showed just how simple the financial system can be—and how easy to scam. He didn’t spread his money around to hide the fraud; he deposited much of the money from investors at just two banks and, after one bank detected fraud and dropped him in 1996, only one account at JP Morgan Chase. Then he cooked up a completely fake investing “strategy” and a few documents that seemed to suggest he was investing the money. Going over the case against Madoff, it’s abundantly clear that no one looked very hard. (In a statement in 2014, prior to paying out $2.6 billion in a single settlement, the bank released a statement blandly conceding, “We could have done a better job pulling together various pieces of information and concerns about Madoff from different parts of the bank over time.”) Too many people were getting rich off managing Madoff’s money or were too desperate to get returns on their investments to care how they got it.

Today, things are not any better and they might be worse. While the Dodd-Frank legislation increased the reporting requirements for banks, nonbanks like hedge funds, private equity funds, and family offices, which manage trillions of dollars, have few reporting requirements, and much of the riskiest trading has just been shifted to their balance sheets. Could another Madoff be lurking in the shadows, waiting to tip cover and cause another financial crash? Easily. Just the other week a family office—a largely unregulated bank-like financial entity that is intended to invest the fortune of a single family or individual—called Archegos Capital Management was found to have sold off a reported $20 to $30 billion, shocking the financial world and sending huge price fluctuations around the world.

Some of the systems that Madoff created, like “payment for order flow,” which many experts contend is tantamount to a kickback and borderline fraud, is now the primary way trading apps like Robinhood make their money. In fact, as the GameStop drama unfolded, it was revealed that a hedge fund, Citadel Capital, was paying Robinhood to process all those GameStop stock purchases, possibly making millions by selling inflated shares to unsophisticated investors. But then again, we may never know what really happened, because Citadel is a hedge fund, veiled in secrecy, free to keep any ill-gotten profits, just as long as it doesn’t happen to implode during a financial crisis. Bernie Madoff is dead, long live Bernie Madoff.