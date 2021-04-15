Bernie Madoff Lives!

This period also saw the rise of the institutional funds, largely funded by union pensions, that needed to invest their money in order to cover their future pension obligations. They had billions of dollars that needed to be invested. Hedge funds sprouted up in order to manage these institutional funds. Madoff’s rocket took off as he sold himself as a canny investor who could guarantee a steady return.

Trouble struck in the early 1990s as the United States encountered a recession. Though the scheme may have started as far back as the 1970s and 1980s, Madoff remarked that it was in the early 1990s that he converted his hedge fund into a scam. The institutional investors were demanding a return and would pay just about anyone who could promise them gains in the market. Madoff took their money, and without any money coming in, used some of it to pay other funds, thus digging himself a hole. After a while, the hole was so big, and he would have owed such an enormous, unpayable sum to end the Ponzi scheme, that he absolutely could not get out of it. It’s likely that he already owed billions of dollars.

Madoff shouldn’t have done that, it is easy to say now. He should have fessed up and done the right thing. But this is not how a functioning financial system works. It does not run on the personal moral compass of financiers. Credit, on a very basic level, requires trust, and trust is fostered by transparency and oversight. However, throughout the 1990s, finance became less overseen and less regulated than ever. Bill Clinton repealed Glass-Steagall, allowing banks to speculate; Alan Greenspan declared financial regulation a bad idea; and big banks were allowed to merge and consolidate to an unimaginable degree. Instead of making sure hedge funds like Madoff’s had to prove they had the money they said they did and that they weren’t robbing their customers, it became even more difficult to find out whether Madoff was lying. Madoff understood this as well as anyone. He said in a 2009 interview from prison that agency examiners “never asked” for records to corroborate his claims.