The Democrats’ Court-Packing Plan Doesn’t Make Any Sense

The bill doesn’t even make tactical sense. If Democrats were responding to a disastrous ruling from the court—maybe on abortion rights or voting rights—they might have a stronger case for the public here. But they aren’t. Lawmakers didn’t even wait to see how the court’s conservative majority would rule on a pending challenge to the entire Affordable Care Act or on a dispute that could weaken the Voting Rights Act even further. And with Biden’s court-reform commission barely underway, it’s no surprise that some of the top Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, like Dick Durbin and Sheldon Whitehouse, aren’t throwing their weight behind this bill.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, there’s a better path forward here. As Markey and other court-packing proponents all but concede, the root problem isn’t really the Supreme Court itself. It’s the way that justices are chosen. I’ve previously argued that the best course for the nation would be a constitutional amendment. My proposal would also expand the court to 13 justices, with a chief justice and one associate justice for each of the 12 federal circuit courts of appeal with a geographic jurisdiction. Vacancies would be filled at random from the judges within that circuit. And instead of lifetime tenure, each associate justice would serve for 18 years and then return to their previous court.

My proposal would give no clear advantage to Democrats or Republicans. But it would remove the partisan gamesmanship that’s undermined the Supreme Court for decades and brought us to this moment. Constitutional law would no longer hinge on an individual justice’s age—like that of Justice Stephen Breyer, whom some liberals want to retire immediately—or which party happens to control the White House and the Senate at a certain time. “A constitutional amendment?” you might be thinking right now. “Isn’t that virtually impossible?” I’m not dumb enough to claim it would be easy. But since the Judiciary Act of 2021 also stands virtually no chance of being enacted, the difference between the two plans is on the merits. Either way, I’d rather back a good reform with a slim chance than a bad reform with slightly better odds.