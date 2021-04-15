The Democrats’ Court-Packing Plan Doesn’t Make Any Sense

You can tell that House and Senate Democrats are serious about court-packing by the new bill’s name: the Judiciary Act of 2021. They didn’t burden it with an insufferable acronym, like the Judicial Upkeep, Democracy, Growth, and Expansion (JUDGE) Act, or something pedantic like the Save Our Courts Act. By connecting it to previous Judiciary Acts that built and expanded the federal courts since 1789, Democrats are trying to suggest that there’s precedent and continuity to their proposal.

The Judiciary Act, which was announced by congressional Democrats on Thursday, is short and straightforward. It revises the section in federal law that says the Supreme Court has “a Chief Justice of the United States and eight associate justices” to say “a Chief Justice of the United States and twelve associate justices.” If enacted, President Joe Biden would be able to name four new justices to the high court. A 6-3 majority of Republican appointees would become a 7-6 majority of Democratic appointees. It’s easy to understand why some Democrats favor the bill. But their strategy to actually get it passed, let alone to solve the actual problems at hand, is not so clear.

Let’s start with the obvious: The Judiciary Act won’t become law. Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday morning that she has “no plans” to bring the bill to the floor. And the House isn’t even the biggest problem. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, the Senate’s de facto swing vote, stated outright last November that he wouldn’t vote to expand the court. He is also opposed to scrapping the filibuster to pass any legislation, let alone this bill. And there is no chance that one Republican senator, let alone ten of them, will vote for it.