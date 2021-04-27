“John Kerry Is a Traitor” Is the Republicans’ New Dumb Meme

This fake scandal is so obviously absurd that even the traditionally conservative Jerusalem Post has published two op-eds casting a skeptical light on it. During the interview in question—which was done for archival purposes as part of an oral history project—Zarif, who’s spent decades in the upper tiers of Iranian politics, claims to be improbably ignorant of his own government’s foreign policy, complaining that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps keeps him out of the decision-making loop. While that’s possible to some degree—the IRGC is a dominant force in Iran—the notion that Zarif was mostly unaware of Iranian or Israeli activities in Syria is preposterous. But that’s what Zarif claimed. “John Kerry informed me that Israel attacked [Iranian positions] 200 times in Syria,” said Zarif, who was then asked if he knew about the strikes. “No. No,” said Zarif.

It’s unclear when Kerry and Zarif might have had this conversation. The two have met for discussions over the years in official and unofficial capacities, at events like the Munich Security Conference and the World Economic Forum, where Kerry reportedly probed Zarif on issues including Hezbollah and Yemen. Kerry denies that this particular exchange ever happened. It may also not matter if it did: In September 2018, an Israeli official publicly announced that Israel had carried out 200 attacks in Syria during the previous two years. While Israel rarely discloses the details of its strikes against Iranian assets in Syria—which continue to this day—they are frequently reported on by regional and Western media. In other words, they’re no secret, especially to the foreign minister of the country being attacked.