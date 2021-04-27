“John Kerry Is a Traitor” Is the Republicans’ New Dumb Meme

“People are talking about treason—and I don’t throw that word around a lot,” Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska told Politico. If the rumors are true, “John Kerry should seriously consider resignation,” tweeted Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn. Kerry should have his security clearance revoked, said Florida Senator Rick Scott, while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell used the opportunity to sing the praises of U.S. economic sanctions that have devastated Iran’s economy. “We know that preemptive concessions will not secure a better deal, or make America or our allies more secure,” he said .

Whether Republicans get more media oxygen out of this fabricated controversy will depend in part on the continued credulousness of the Times and other outlets that served up this nothing-burger on a platter for Kerry’s political opponents and now have to report on the he-said-she-said fallout. Still, one can be sure that the GOP will milk any opportunity it can get to portray itself as the true friend and defender of Israel, especially when criticism of the country’s government is rising. This week, Human Rights Watch put out a major report describing Israel as an apartheid state, while John Brennan, Obama’s former CIA director, wrote sympathetically about the Palestinian struggle in The New York Times. However heterodox a pairing, these publications reflect a noticeable shift in how Americans view the Palestinian cause—a shift that Republicans seem ready to seize upon to present themselves as Israel’s last reliable American partner.