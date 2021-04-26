The Diseased Rhododendrons That Triggered a Federal Plant Hunt

Sudden Oak Death is estimated to have killed around 48 million trees on the West Coast—mostly tan oaks, coast live oaks, and California black oaks—since its presence was first reported in 1995. The spores of P. ramorum, a type of “water mold” that thrives in microscopic aquatic environments like plant tissue and soil moisture, can move through wind-tossed raindrops and ooze into hosts’ trunks, branches, or leaves, creating wound-like cankers that bleed dark red sap. Death can happen over a period of years. The disease is threatening tree populations with immense dietary and cultural importance for several tribal nations in California and Oregon, including the Hoopa, Yurok, and Karuk tribes, and its long-term ecological effects, ranging from food-web disturbances to reduced carbon sequestration and possibly more intense fires, still aren’t fully understood. And like many plant pathogens, P. ramorum has flourished in the nursery environment.

In 2002, P. ramorum became a federally regulated plant disease, under the aegis of the Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or USDA APHIS. So far, the epidemic is contained to the West Coast. But a 2008 USDA assessment concluded that the risk of P. ramorum spreading to other parts of the country with the right environmental conditions, and causing serious ecological disruption, is high. A recent study suggested that parts of the oak-filled Appalachians, like the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, could be especially vulnerable. “It could be an event of the magnitude of the chestnut blight back in the early 1900s,” said Gary Lovett, a forest ecologist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, recalling the fungus imported on an ornamental tree that effectively stamped out the American chestnut, a food- and wood-producing phenom often called “the redwood of the East.” (The founder of the newly-formed Oak Conservation Alliance has voiced similar worries.)

Many consumers have no idea that it even happened.

Confirmation of the infected rhododendron in Indiana kicked off a frenzy of activity to determine where the infected plants came from and where they’d been sold. It became, APHIS later reported, “the largest trace-forward investigation for the P. ramorum program in any single year for over a decade.” Many consumers have no idea that it even happened. But this isn’t the first time this pathogen moved east through the plant trade. Under a regulatory framework that some have criticized as inadequate, it could potentially happen again.