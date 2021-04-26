The Diseased Rhododendrons That Triggered a Federal Plant Hunt

Plants, as products, seem to have evaded the reputation for harm that trails many other things we buy, like meat or plastic packaging or iPhones or healing crystals. But there are complicated networks behind your average backyard plant—of regulations and quarantines, phytosanitary inspections and trace-back investigations, of industry groups arguing for release from regulatory burden. Live plants are welcoming environments for other living creatures. A rhododendron is not static, it is a world. And globally, the trade of “plants-for-planting” (i.e., plants that go in the ground, not the ones that live on your bookshelf) is considered a major and growing avenue for the spread of damaging non-native forest insects and diseases—another critical pathway being wood packaging materials.

Although most non-native species are harmless, a small number are killing lots of trees, in concert with climate impacts like wildfire, drought, and escalating native “pests” like bark beetles, as well as deforestation and other extractive legacies. Sudden Oak Death is just one problem among many. A federal quarantine program to prevent the spread of the emerald ash borer, for example, was recently ended in favor of biological control efforts, despite concerns from some state officials and tribal nations. Others don’t kill directly, but stress the tree, weakening it, explained Songlin Fei, a forest ecologist at Purdue. The so-called gypsy moth, imported by an entomologist in the nineteenth century, “goes through the forest almost like a fire,” stripping all the leaves.

Worldwide, the volume of ornamental plants getting transported around has increased. Plant imports into the United States are regulated more tightly (albeit imperfectly) than material moving around within the country, despite the U.S. being an unusually large country.

In the months following the 2019 P. ramorum incident, some began to question whether it indicated a broader problem.

Chain stores, Abraham said, may be most likely to use large brokers to buy large quantities of nursery stock, which ends up being cheaper for customers—but means that more material is traveling greater distances. (Walmart representatives did not respond to my request for comment for this piece.) Though they aren’t the only ones behind long-distance plant movements—and in terms of pathogen spread concerns, experts repeatedly flagged internet sales—in these box stores, “you have these incredible retail pathways or channels for plants to move long distances quickly and be distributed, far-flung across the United States and that increases the risk of pathogens being moved very quickly,” said Susan Frankel, a biologist for Sudden Oak Death research at the USDA-Forest Service.