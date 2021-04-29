The Coming Revolution in the American Economy

The challenges to the American economy are only half of Prestowitz’s subject. The other half is the rise of China. When the foreign policy establishment thought that free trade and globalization would spread liberal democracy, they included China. But this hasn’t happened. Instead of becoming more liberal or democratic as it gained in economic strength, China has remained authoritarian, and has increasingly wielded its economic and political power globally with sticks and carrots. On the one hand, China has pressured companies and individuals to stifle their opinions (recall the firestorm that took place when a manager of the Houston Rockets tweeted support for protesters in Hong Kong). On the other, it has undertaken efforts to help countries out and bring them into its sphere of influence, by investing in infrastructure around the world and, now, exporting millions of doses of Covid vaccines. Economic power is political power, and China has not been afraid to use it to advance its values and develop global relationships.

The principled pursuit of free trade above all else does not account for this more hardheaded reality, which is one of the reasons why views seem to be changing. Today, competition from China is pushing both Republicans and Democrats to rethink offshoring and invest in research and development at home. It will also likely lead them away from the neoliberal emphasis on liberalizing international economics and trade, and instead encourage a greater focus on deepening relationships with close democratic allies.

The intellectual work in some of these areas is more developed than others, and the political uptake has been haphazard. But these efforts share some common themes: All of this work takes as a given that the government must act—and that the failure to act is itself an action. The emerging political economy abandons the myth of the independent marketplace, and it sees policy choices as inescapable. This work also comes at a time of global-sparked anxiety, and the needs of national security and competitiveness are therefore likely to be invoked more and more frequently as a way to increase pressure for domestic economic reforms.

Each of these areas tackles the extraordinary inequalities within the United States—inequalities by race, class, and geography. Antitrust, industrial policy, and trade present fundamental choices—about who has power and who doesn’t, about how to invest and where. Each of these books is awake to the notion that those choices will affect the way the wealth is distributed through society; economic inequality is not a problem for someone else to solve through tax-and-transfer policies. Finally, and critically, the impetus behind the emerging political economy is largely structural, not technocratic. Advocates speak less of imperceptible nudges and tax credits and more of achieving specific goals, such as breaking up big tech, “Buy American” programs, and getting to 100 percent clean energy. These are salient ideas, and they involve clear rules and massive investments.