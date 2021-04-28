The Walls Are Finally Closing in on Rudy Giuliani

Hey, remember Rudy Giuliani? The former mayor of New York City? The guy who spent the last two years acting as Donald Trump’s lawyer, first by trying to wrap up the Russia investigation and then by igniting the Ukraine scandal? Remember when he tried to persuade the courts to nullify the 2020 election results on Trump’s behalf and failed? Or those weird press conferences he would hold, including the bizarre appearance at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia or the one where an unidentified brown fluid dripped down his head?

Well, he’s back. Federal agents executed a search warrant at Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment on Wednesday morning, seizing documents and electronic devices as part of an investigation into his Ukraine-related lobbying efforts. They also reportedly searched the home of Victoria Toensing, another lawyer who worked with Trump and Giuliani. The raid is the most aggressive move by the Justice Department to investigate some of Trump’s top allies since the inauguration. Though the Giuliani inquiry began under the Trump administration, its progress was reportedly stymied by Justice Department appointees until recently.

Legal experts have noted that it’s no small thing for federal prosecutors to obtain a search warrant against a lawyer. In normal cases, those prosecutors would have to obtain approval from the Justice Department’s criminal division in Washington, D.C., to move forward. Giuliani’s national prominence and client list, which infamously includes a former president, means that the Justice Department’s highest ranks likely had to sign off on the plan. And that does not bode well for Giuliani.