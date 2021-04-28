The Walls Are Finally Closing in on Rudy Giuliani

Giuliani himself has long drawn scrutiny for potential FARA violations related to his Ukraine work. Two of his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were indicted in 2019 for violating campaign-finance laws as part of a lobbying campaign to oust Marie Yovanovich, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine at the time. Soon thereafter, the Times reported that Giuliani had previously met with top officials in the Justice Department’s criminal division about a foreign bribery case involving an unidentified client overseas. Giuliani told the Times that he had done nothing wrong. “I really try very hard to be super-ethical and always legal,” he said in a text message to one of the Times reporters.

Wednesday’s search also comes as Giuliani’s legal troubles are mounting elsewhere. In January, Dominion Voting Systems sued him for defamation for the false allegations he made against the company while trying to overturn Biden’s victory. His conspiracy theory involved a dizzying array of characters—antifa, George Soros, the Chinese government, deceased Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez, and more—who owned or used Dominion’s voting machines to change Trump supporters’ votes. This narrative was resoundingly rejected by federal courts, which found no evidence to support Trump’s claims of electoral fraud. Georgia prosecutors have also reportedly considered false-statement charges against Giuliani for his role in spreading disinformation about the election.

There are few indications so far, however, that Giuliani’s current legal woes will ensnare the former president himself. Trump’s conversations with Giuliani would generally be protected from prosecutors by attorney-client privilege, a core feature of the American legal system that courts do not lightly breach. What’s more, FARA only applies to the person lobbying the federal government, not to the government official being lobbied. There are also no indications that federal prosecutors are scrutinizing Trump himself for involvement in this matter. (A separate ongoing inquiry into the Trump Organization by the same office appears to be unrelated.)