How Will We Know If There’s a Covid Supervariant?

In the ensuing months, the U.S. government promised billions for genomic sequencing and surveillance, and scientists rapidly increased the number of positive tests scrutinized for variants. But those efforts are still not enough to catch emerging variants, experts say. And we’re already falling behind, because we need not only to be monitoring variants across the country—we also need to be looking in particular at the ones that may make vaccines less effective.

The vaccines we have provide excellent protection against existing variants, but as global cases of Covid reach a record high, particularly in populous countries like India and Brazil, the virus has millions of chances to mutate. The Biden administration announced on Monday that it would deploy a “strike team” to help India conduct viral surveillance, among other goals. That kind of response, however, needs to start happening faster, needs to become a matter of routine, and needs to be integrated into a broader system.

Our existing virus sequencing and surveillance system, like our health care system, is deeply fractured, experts say. Right now, positive Covid cases are usually sequenced by researchers, private businesses, and state and local health departments. These samples are often shared with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in a global database called GISAID, which is a kind of “data commons” for anyone interested in sequencing, Lauring told me. The CDC’s Advanced Molecular Detection office (which did not return requests for comment) works with state, local, academic, and commercial labs, such as Quest Diagnostics, to pull together a picture of viral changes across the country. But beyond this office, there seems to be no national entity for coordinating efforts to sequence and oversee sequencing. Some of the flaws in this approach can be seen in this map of sequenced cases. Washington state, for instance, is now sequencing about one in 10 positive Covid cases, while Oklahoma has only sequenced about one in 1,000.