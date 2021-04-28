How Will We Know If There’s a Covid Supervariant?

The cognitive dissonance is hard to manage. On the one hand, new Covid cases in the United States are declining as vaccinations rise. A vaccinated summer gleams on the horizon. But internationally, we are at the highest number of new Covid-19 infections ever recorded, the World Health Organization warned last week. And it’s only a matter of time before variants from other outbreaks make their way here.

India is now being ravaged by a near-vertical rise in cases and deaths. Officials and experts fear a new variant that could be both more transmissible and deadlier may be driving it. But it’s almost impossible to tell, for a very simple reason: India is currently sequencing less than one percent of its Covid cases.

Despite the measure of security vaccines have already brought many residents of richer nations, they aren’t everywhere yet, and they’re not a final fix. Genomic sequencing and surveillance are now a critical frontier in the global fight: A random sampling of tests can help us detect which variants are circulating or emerging, while more in-depth sequencing needs to be deployed to hotspots. It’s not just about finding variants, Dr. Adam Lauring, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Michigan Medical School, told me. “It’s also understanding when a variant is concerning.” And a big part of the concern, he said, is “how variants relate to vaccination.” We need to know if a variant develops that can overcome current vaccines so we can control outbreaks and evaluate the need for vaccine boosters.