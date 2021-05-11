Why the Democrats Need an Architectural Vision to Counter the Right’s

For inspiration, he need look no further than the New Deal. When Franklin Roo­sevelt created the Public Works Administration in 1933, he effectively reimagined public building. It put an emphasis on regionalism, honoring the people who would use the schools and auditoriums it built, while forging a strong but understated federal style that mixed modern and classical aesthetics, from the colonial architecture of New England to the Mission style of California to the fad for art deco ornamentation. The goal was not flashiness but impregnability, infrastructure that would last as long as the republic that built it, a monument to the politics FDR pioneered.

After Trump’s attempt to force a gauche neoclassicism on Washington, Biden may instinctively reject any effort to embrace a national architectural style; most recent presidents, after all, have adhered to the guiding principles New York Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan drafted for JFK in 1962, discouraging the use of an “official style.” But it is worth asking how Biden can create a visual language that resonates with people, that looks intentional, that feels dynamic, and that, most important, welcomes everyday Americans and celebrates the diversity of a nation too often at war with itself. If he’s serious about combating climate change, Biden could move from the current LEED standard for green building to more rigorous models of environmentalism, such as the Passivhaus system developed in Germany, which can reduce the energy consumption of a building by as much as 90 percent. Or he might look for inspiration elsewhere in Europe: A few years ago, the city of Bordeaux commissioned the architectural firm Lacaton & Vassal to transform a 1960s social housing block into sensitive, modernist dwellings. Considering the fact that in D.C. alone, about one-third of the public housing stock is unfit for habitation, such an approach is certainly worth considering.

The stakes are far too high for Biden to ignore, because the right is already taking steps to advance a distinct aesthetic of its own. In April, when Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar formed the America First Caucus, their manifesto called for “European architecture” as “classically beautiful” as the aqueducts and roads of ancient Rome, a dog whistle for the white supremacists who have appropriated Roman history.