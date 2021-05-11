Why the Democrats Need an Architectural Vision to Counter the Right’s

For years, Donald Trump groused about the ugly architecture in Washington. And then, in December, in the waning days of his presidency, he handed down the “Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture” executive order, decreeing that all new federal construction adhere to a traditional, classicist aesthetic. If Trump had had his way, the FBI would have moved from its appropriately treacherous and looming brutalist building into a neo-Palladian nightmare with monumental columns and a gold interior spray-painted to look like Versailles.

In February, President Joe Biden quietly revoked the order. But Trump may have been onto something; he understood that architecture plays a major part in cultural identity and statecraft. Biden should be taking notes. With his $2 trillion infrastructure plan comes an opportunity to reshape the American landscape and build a monument to a new era—not just with bridges and roads, but with homes, schools, and childcare facilities. The staggering American Jobs Plan includes funds to “build, preserve, and retrofit” more than two million homes and commercial buildings, modernize schools, and upgrade hospitals. That’s a massive architectural undertaking, unparalleled since the mid-century. If Biden’s goal is to restore faith in the government as an institution that exists to lift up its citizens, not hinder them, he can do it with architecture.

For inspiration, he need look no further than the New Deal. When Franklin Roo­sevelt created the Public Works Administration in 1933, he effectively reimagined public building. It put an emphasis on regionalism, honoring the people who would use the schools and auditoriums it built, while forging a strong but understated federal style that mixed modern and classical aesthetics, from the colonial architecture of New England to the Mission style of California to the fad for art deco ornamentation. The goal was not flashiness but impregnability, infrastructure that would last as long as the republic that built it, a monument to the politics FDR pioneered.