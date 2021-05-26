The Climate Case for Property Destruction

To rebuke this reading of history, Malm examines the use of violence and property destruction in a series of emancipatory movements. These range from the mass liberation of slaves in the Haitian Revolution of the late eighteenth century, through the suffragette struggle of the early twentieth (“Fed up with their own fruitless deputations to Parliament, the suffragettes soon specialized in ‘the argument of the broken pane,’ sending hundreds of well-dressed women down streets to smash every window they passed”), to the ANC’s anti-apartheid campaign in South Africa, among other instructive cases. He quotes a Nelson Mandela different from the familiar figure of sanitized, official commemoration: “Our policy to achieve a non-racial state by non-violence has achieved nothing,” Mandela said in 1964. In his 1994 memoir, he recalled his thinking: “Our strategy was to make selective forays against military installations, power plants, telephone lines and transportation links; targets that would not only hamper the military effectiveness of the state, but frighten National Party supporters, scare away foreign capital, and weaken the economy.... But if sabotage did not produce the results we wanted, we were prepared to move on to the next stage: guerrilla warfare and terrorism.”

Malm’s contention is not that property destruction should replace peaceful demonstration as the principal tactic of the climate movement, but that nearly all successful social movements have employed both peaceful and destructive means, and that there is no reason the climate movement should provide an exception to this rule. Indeed violence (at least against property, rather than people) and nonviolence are, typically, symbiotic features of a movement, as in the American civil rights struggle. Malm quotes the sociologist Herbert Haines: “Nonviolent direct action struck at the heart of powerful political interests because it could so easily turn to violence.” Not only sit-ins in the South but urban riots, highly destructive of private property, throughout the United States lay behind the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1968. As Malm puts it, “Next to the threat of black revolution—Black Power, the Black Panther Party, black guerrilla groups—integration seemed a tolerable price to pay. Without Malcolm X, there might not have been a Martin Luther King (and vice versa).”

Eloquent as Malm is (in a second language, no less), his brief for “ecotage,” as he calls it, provokes a few natural objections. One is: Would it actually work? Particularly for an American audience, the specter of ecological sabotage is likely to call up images of the hapless campaigns of such radical green outfits as Earth First! and the Earth Liberation Front during the 1980s and 1990s. If peaceful protest, on Malm’s account, has proved unable to redirect the stream of events during the first two decades of this century, the eco-sabotage of the last two decades of the prior century surely matched and exceeded it for pointlessness. The militants involved spiked some trees, destroyed some SUVs, wrote out some graffiti, and (thrillingly, from my point of view at the time) burned down a ski lodge in the Colorado county where I grew up. But this delirious monkey-wrenching did approximately nothing either to derail the juggernaut of ecocidal capitalism or to convert the voting public to the cause. Its main result was long prison sentences for some activists, from a federal government intent on classing vandalism as “terrorism,” and exile abroad for others.

It wasn’t that a piously reformist American environmental movement didn’t all along imply a logic of property destruction, should its own lobbying initiatives prove unavailing. In The Ecocentrists (2018), a superb history of radical environmentalism in the United States, Keith Makoto Woodhouse quotes a 1971 speech by Sierra Club president Phil Berry: “No responsible conservationists advocate violence and certainly I don’t, but it is worth noting that if we fail in our efforts, others who might assume leadership in the conservation field would be unwilling to work through existing institutions.” Mainstream environmental organizations may have succeeded in setting aside pristine tracts of land for preservation as “wilderness,” but they failed to rally the general population to a new land ethic, or to convince the government to take climate change seriously. In this sense, their shortcomings supplied the rationale of more radical environmentalists. And yet the saboteurs of Earth First!, the Animal Liberation Front, and the ELF no more launched a mass movement against the despoliation of the earth than did the responsible statesmen of the Sierra Club.