Academic Tenure Is Broken. Nikole Hannah-Jones’s Case Makes That Clear.

Those who have secured a highly sought-after yet increasingly rare tenure-track position—by rising to the top of their chosen fields of academic expertise during a decade or more of underpaid work as graduate students and, often, postdoc or adjunct positions—then face a grueling and anxiety-provoking stretch of time as an assistant professor, during which they will assemble the research, teaching, and service dossiers that will serve as the basis of their tenure decision. At the end of this probation period, their department solicits evaluations of these dossiers from experts in their field, considers those evaluations along with the work itself, and makes a recommendation. Depending on the university, that recommendation may be reviewed by one, two, or more committees before receiving the final approval of the president and/or board of trustees.

Should the outcome of this gauntlet be positive, the rewards are certainly stunning: a protection from termination that is, barring the most egregious offenses, almost absolute—in stark contrast to the startling insecurity suffered by their nontenured counterparts. Given the significant difficulty of the process, the attractiveness of the result, and the relative and growing scarcity of positions that are tenured, it’s unsurprising that those who enjoy tenure tend to guard their domain jealously. And such gatekeeping is, also unsurprisingly, often supported by university administrations that may see both obvious financial benefit in limiting access to potentially lifelong appointments and possibly a reputational benefit in having tenure at their institution be widely perceived as difficult to attain.

So what happens when a scarce privilege that is becoming ever scarcer is held by a small and relatively homogenous group, who are also largely empowered with deciding to whom to extend the privilege? It should come as no surprise that the answer ends up looking like an academic version of Nimbyism, where the haves, whether consciously or unconsciously, stack the deck to make entry into the upper echelons of their world harder for those whose worldviews, ideas, and approaches differ most sharply from their own. Such tendencies may in part account for the persistent gender and race gaps in academia, despite increasing numbers of women and underrepresented minorities entering at least some disciplines.