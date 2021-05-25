Academic Tenure Is Broken. Nikole Hannah-Jones’s Case Makes That Clear.

If making it harder for marginalized scholars and approaches to become established is one potential side effect of our tenure system, protecting the privileges of older and more powerful faculty is the obvious corollary.

Even if the committee charged with examining the scholar’s dossiers manages to be free of such attitudes, there is a high likelihood that at least some of the five to ten senior faculty from around the country and the world who have been asked to read the candidates work may exhibit such bias. And especially at the most prestigious universities, in my experience, all it takes is one raised eyebrow to cause a committee to decide that denying tenure is the safer route.

If making it harder for marginalized scholars and approaches to become established is one potential side effect of our tenure system, protecting the privileges of older and more powerful faculty is the obvious corollary. In some high profile cases, older faculty members who have been credibly and repeatedly accused of harassment have, thanks in part to tenure status, remained in a position that continues to offer them access to and power over vulnerable students.

All of this brings us back to the case of Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones became a cause-célèbre of sorts with the very first sentence of her introductory essay to the “1619 Project,” when she wrote, “our founding ideals of liberty and equality were false when they were written.” Conservative authors like Andrew Sullivan and Bret Stephens objected to this claim, the latter writing “ideals aren’t false merely because they are unrealized, much less because many of the men who championed them, and the nation they created, hypocritically failed to live up to them.” Putting aside the fact that Stephens merely rephrased rather than refuted her argument, the more crucial point is that Hannah Jones’s essay caused the entire nation, conservatives as well as progressives, to pause and reconsider what it means to found a country, and what relation a country’s ideals should have to the historical realities of its founding. Such revisiting of a society’s basic narrative will always be controversial, will always be seen by established voices as “political,” and hence invite denigration as insufficiently rigorous.

In the event, while many historians were consulted on the 1619 Project, others objected to certain aspects of it in an open letter soon after publication. As such, the debate about the historical rigor of “The 1619 Project” was waged not only in a tenure committee but also on the pages of The New York Times and The Atlantic, and it is certainly not my intention to adjudicate it here. My contention is rather that the brazenly political way in which the UNC board of trustees “violated longstanding norms and established processes” in Hannah-Jones’s case should not blind us to how those norms and established processes themselves paper over and reproduce structural inequities and injustices—both in terms of the biases that help keep certain groups underrepresented, and the enormous differences in privilege between those who enter tenure’s vaunted gates and those who remain outside. These are also, ironically, the very sorts of entrenched and normalized injustices that, on the larger, life-and-death stage of American history, Hannah-Jones’s courageous, narrative-changing brand of journalism is intended to make us see.