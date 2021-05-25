The Exorcists Who Are Battling Black Lives Matter

Gehring believes conservative Catholics’ view of the Black Lives Matter movement as extremist grows out of “a distorted worldview shaped by the far right,” as well as their unwillingness to examine white supremacy within the church—something other critics have linked to the paternalist culture described above. In Racial Justice and the Catholic Church, Father Bryan Massingale, who is a Black priest, chronicles U.S. bishops’ persistent condescension toward civil rights activists, as well as their stubborn framing of racism as a spiritual (individual) problem rather than a social one. The latter allows the church to continue centering whiteness in its aesthetics, music, and theology and avoid the kind of truth-telling needed for real healing and reparation. Truth-telling might involve leaders meaningfully reckoning with the church’s introduction of slavery into the U.S. and its history of segregating African Americans in parishes, schools, hospital, convents, and seminaries—atrocities discussed by other Black Catholic scholars like Shannen Dee Williams and Olga M. Segura.

In Birth of a Movement: Black Lives Matter and the Catholic Church, Segura notes the deference that bishops, fewer than 3 percent of whom are Black, pay to police in pastoral letters like “Open Wide Our Hearts,” which was issued in 2018. “We must reject harsh rhetoric that belittles or dehumanizes law enforcement personnel who labor to keep our communities safe,” the clerics urge, utterly dismissing people of color who report traumatic experiences with law enforcement. It surprises neither Segura nor Massingale that priests empathize with the police, given what Massingale calls the “normative whiteness” of the church. With this, Massingale nods toward the parallels between police and priest culture, about which David P. Horan has more pointedly written: “In many ways, the criminal laws and institutional policies that maintain doctrines like qualified immunity [for abusive officers] provide something of a civil equivalent to the culture of clericalism in the church.” For Horan, men in blue and men in black are inextricably bound together by their each being above the law.

In view of this bond, it’s hard to read the actions of Cordileone and other self-styled demon-chasers as anything other than acts of power, intended to put progressive-minded laity back in their place. If these officials wish to exorcise the bad politics from their parishioners, they have their work cut out for them. Catholics are actually divided on Black Lives Matter, despite priests’ declaring activists “maggots and parasites” (one Indiana priest’s words). This may stun some men of the cloth, who have been taught to view themselves as moral superiors. Conservative clergy are certainly alarmed by Pope Francis, who, while not nearly as progressive as many on the left would like, is steadfastly laboring to shift power away from Rome and return the church’s focus to the vulnerable and dispossessed. Some, like Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, have preposterously tried to implicate Pope Francis in the sexual abuse crisis in order to undermine his agenda.

These extremists do have the benefit of ready-made platforms, thanks to the rise of outlets that, in Gehring’s words, “operate more as propaganda mills for right-wing Catholicism than legitimate news sources.” Case in point: A handful of sites like the National Catholic Register published Viganò’s accusations against Pope Francis, despite their being unfounded. Kaya Oakes, author of The Nones Are Alright, adds that many conservative Catholic news outlets have deep-pocketed donors, which means sensationalistic voices get amplified, while those defending the poor and marginalized are drowned out. “There’s no equivalent to the Koch brothers on the Catholic left,” she tells The New Republic. But, she says, there is something that sensationalists are losing, and that is congregants. “People are leaving the church in droves, particularly Gen X, Millennial, and Gen Z Catholics who disagree with these conservative stances.”