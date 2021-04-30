Blocking countries have argued that existing flexibilities in the WTO rules will be enough for poorer countries to make their own versions. It’s a justification that doesn’t make much sense. (Why block the waiver if the waiver won’t change anything?) But it’s also undercut by the fact that the pharmaceutical industry is already lobbying for countries pursuing these measures to face punitive sanctions – a tactic the US has been only too willing to pursue in the past.

Now, in an act of desperation, the pharmaceutical giants are saying that protecting vaccine patents is a matter of security. On Sunday, the Financial Times reported that companies have “warned” White House officials in private meetings that waiving patent protections would give Chinese and Russian scientists access to technologies that could help them beat cancer and heart problems—as if that’s a bad thing. But from the corporate perspective, it is: Sharing these recipes means others might advance science, undercutting their monopoly position.

Perhaps the saddest thing of all is that the states blocking the waiver don’t even own the patents: they enabled their development with public investment but have allowed private companies to retain all the rights while running roughshod over public health priorities. So why are richer governments going along with it? Are they betting—against the science—that ongoing Covid outbreaks won’t generate mutations that render existing vaccines useless? Do they believe that their border control will do the work of keeping the unvaccinated out—a profoundly racist prospect? Or are they so averse to opening up the intellectual property rights can of worms that they think it’s worth the millions who may die as a result?

Geopolitical vaccine games, in reality, are in nobody’s interest but the people who use their ownership of patents to extract rents, much like a slum landlord who buys up excess property during a crash and then extorts outsized profits from tenants. The countries now blocking the TRIPS waiver host the companies that have made the most from IP receipts since 1997 when the TRIPS Agreement was introduced. These companies want to block potential competitors from arising in other regions of the world, and they have convinced the governments of the countries that host them to back this short-sighted strategy at the cost of countless lives. If this sounds uncomfortably neocolonial in its overtones, that’s because it is.