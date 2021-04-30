Vaccine inequality has been the biggest failing of the global pandemic response. At the beginning of the pandemic, world leaders lined up to commit to cooperation and solidarity, but this rhetoric quickly unraveled as governments prioritized national efforts—hoarding more vaccines than they need and initiating export controls to keep goods within their territories. Given domestic pressures to get “back to normal,” this is somewhat understandable, but there is no such thing as a competitive advantage in a global pandemic, and now the same countries that cornered the vaccine market for their own populations are blocking an initiative to unleash production.

The logic behind calls for the waiver is clear: As long as we do not take steps to rapidly increase vaccine production, we will continue to play catchup with a virus that has demonstrated its capacity to mutate quickly into more aggressive and resistant strains. Producing vaccines to scale, quickly and without affordability barriers, is the only solution. The intellectual property regime is a huge barrier to this task, preventing manufacturing outside the licensing agreements overseen by the owners of the Covid-19 vaccine patents. The patents, and the multilateral agreements enforcing them, protect the profits of pharmaceutical giants at the expense of a global effort to end the pandemic: While one in four citizens of rich nations have had a vaccine, just one in 500 people in poorer countries have. That’s a moral crisis. And it’s also an epidemiological one.

Since the proposal to temporarily waive certain provisions of the TRIPS Agreement was first presented to the TRIPS Council at the WTO last October, pharmaceutical companies and the countries blocking the waiver—the U.S., the U.K., the EU, Switzerland, Japan, Norway, Brazil, Singapore, and Australia—have offered a series of questionable justifications for their actions that allow the waiver to languish in diplomatic procedure while the pandemic rages on.