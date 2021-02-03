“The emergency has been clear from the beginning, but there are new risks because of the variants that make it even more urgent.”

“A lot of this could be done voluntarily. And I hope that, through a strong show of will and a little bit of a threat in the back pocket, President Biden could convince companies that instead of artificially limiting manufacturing to their own facilities and their own contract manufacturers, that they really ought to open it up,” Baker said. “The emergency has been clear from the beginning, but there are new risks because of the variants that make it even more urgent.” If vaccine makers do not want to enter these agreements, the U.S. could go a step further and compel them to do it through 28 U.S.C. section 1498, which grants the government a “concurrent use license” that would allow someone else to manufacture the vaccines.

Defenders of strict patent protection tend to argue that preserving intellectual property spurs innovation, and infringing upon a company’s patent rights might make companies less likely to develop a vaccine quickly next time. But that’s a questionable position in this case, where the federal government already intervened in multiple ways to encourage quick vaccine development, and where the arguments in favor of releasing the patents are particularly strong given the unprecedented global emergency.

“There’s no commercial justification for the companies not to transfer the technology, because they can’t make enough to meet global needs,” Baker said. It’s not like companies would be missing out on potential sales or giving their competitors an advantage, he argued. “All these companies love their intellectual property, and all of them love to have total control over manufacturing and distribution, and they like to have control over price,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean it’s good for society. In the long run, the whole economy is suffering massively—what, to protect the intellectual property rights of a couple handfuls of companies? It just doesn’t make any sense… At some point, public health and public interest trumps those private interests.”

If moral arguments for saving as many lives as possible fail to convince leaders, there are epidemiological and economic reasons as well. The more people the coronavirus infects, the more opportunities it has to evolve into more contagious and deadly variants. And viruses tend to mutate more once some people are vaccinated, as the virus tries to find ways around immune responses. That means all Americans could become fully vaccinated, but if the virus continues to spread unchecked elsewhere, it could mutate until the vaccines no longer work effectively—mutations that have already begun occurring. An unprecedented effort to vaccinate wide swaths of the globe could help halt the vast majority of mutations. “And if this virus continues to circulate, the major recession we’re experiencing right now will turn into a full-blown global depression that would take decades to reverse,” Baker said. A recent report from the International Chamber of Commerce estimated that the global cost of distributing vaccines inequitably will be $9.2 trillion, about half of which would be borne by rich countries like the U.S. “We can’t just put a moat around ourselves,” Baker said.