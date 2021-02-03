The DPA, first created for military production purposes during the Korean War, has since been expanded to include public health crises and other emergencies, such as the federal response to the devastating hurricane in Puerto Rico. It allows the United States to cut in line for necessary materials, requiring companies to prioritize filling the federal government’s contracts before any others. The Trump administration used the DPA hundreds of thousands of times to fund defense projects quickly, but Trump was loath to use it to address the coronavirus crisis. Trump said he only signed an order allowing the use of the act for the pandemic in March “should we need to invoke it in a worst case scenario in the future,” adding that “hopefully there will be no need.” Trump was wary of government involvement in the private health care industry, preferring to use the DPA as a negotiation tool instead of compelling companies to act in the government’s interest. But experts say that relying on the market to solve a global pandemic was a missed opportunity to stem the crisis before it worsened.

Given Biden’s early and frequent support of the act, it’s surprising that it has not yet been put into wider use, experts told me. “These are minor, moderate steps, but by no means the kind of scope that’s needed right now,” said Brook Baker, a professor focusing on intellectual property and access to medicine at Northeastern University School of Law. “With the new variants that we’re seeing, it’s even clearer that we need to have basically a major D-Day kind of effort to increase vaccine manufacturing globally, or we’re all going to be vulnerable to new variants, whether we’ve been vaccinated or not.” Widespread vaccination could slow the virus’s transmission and thus mutation, he said.

Solving supply shortages is “exactly what the DPA was designed for,” Deborah Pearlstein, a professor at Yeshiva University’s Cardozo School of Law, told me. Many companies would likely embrace wider DPA implementation to help overcome manufacturing shortages, she said. Pfizer, for instance, began asking U.S. officials to invoke the act on its behalf back in September, to help procure nine or so ingredients it needed to increase production of the vaccine. The company was reportedly “unhappy” with the government’s lack of response, with one insider saying it had delayed the timely production of more doses. In late December, however, the company committed to delivering another 100 million doses to the U.S. this year.