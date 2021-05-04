The Right-Wing War on Trans Youth Was Hiding in Plain Sight

Whether or not these anti-LGBTQ groups succeed in shutting down community events, they use them for propaganda and public shaming. MassResistance posted more content featuring the same performer in houndstooth who appeared in the video shown on Fox, also apparently recorded by the “parents.” Under one photo, they wrote, “All four [drag performers] shared their Twitter handles with the children, to follow their ‘careers.’ (That, of course, will lead children right into a triple-X-rated world of depravity and link them up with predators in that ‘community.’)” To save parents (and children) the effort, MassResistance created a PDF dossier rounding up photos they say came from the performers’ social media accounts. Within days of the Fox segment, members of the Proud Boys showed up at a King County library board meeting to back the anti–Drag Queen Story Hour activists, reportedly recording the faces and names of those who spoke in support.

The core elements these groups are using to advance anti-trans bills were all present in their attacks on Drag Queen Story Hours: associating drag with “sexualization” and “grooming,” interchangeably referring to drag and trans identity, depicting people who support LGBTQ youth as predators. Local activists help national groups feed these stigmatizing, false claims to outlets like Fox News, mobilizing others across the country. It gives adults a moral claim to debating the gender and sexuality of young people in equally voyeuristic and sensational terms. Today, by far, Fox News is dominating coverage of the proposed bills that would endanger trans youth, airing hours of anti-trans propaganda about women’s sports and “protecting girls.” Tucker Carlson is responsible for the most coverage of trans girls in sports on the network—14 segments in 2021 alone, according to Media Matters.

There is no drag queen conspiracy. Trans kids, however, are at risk of being denied life-saving care, losing their families, and facing systematic exclusion from education and athletics, under the cover of law and “child protection.” The propaganda machine that got us here was not operating in secret; it has been on cable news nearly every night. The horrifying and almost immobilizing reality is that none of this had to be true to work. None of it had to be carried off by media masterminds and wonks. Far-right extremist media, as Haley Mlotek writes at Columbia Journalism Review, “is designed to be absorbed rather than observed, a form of seeing that hides in plain sight”—and now, it is spreading throughout state legislatures, where Republicans can guess what condemnation might be waiting for them on Fox News or far-right hate blogs should they oppose these bills.