The Right-Wing War on Trans Youth Was Hiding in Plain Sight

Back in the summer of 2019, when a collection of Fox News personalities and unfamous anti-LGBTQ activists seized on their newest moral panic, it may have seemed like a miscalculation or a joke. What vexed and quite publicly obsessed them: a handful of events in public libraries at which parents brought kids to hear drag queens read aloud from children’s books. Two years later, the right is seeing the results of what some had hand-waved as a culture war: at least 35 state-level bills meant to block access to gender-affirming health care for trans youth, according to the Human Rights Campaign and Freedom for All Americans, along with dozens of other bills meant to exclude trans kids from student athletics, by far the most anti-trans legislation seen in a single year. Last week, the Texas state Senate passed one of the most extreme of these bills, SB1646, which would define “administering or supplying, or consenting to or assisting in the administration or supply” of puberty blockers and “performing or consenting to the performance” of gender-confirming surgery to minors as child abuse.

When a member of the Texas chapter of MassResistance, a national anti-LGBTQ group which the Southern Poverty Law Center considers a hate group, testified in favor of SB1646, he said that the bill did not go far enough—that it should ban trans people from socially transitioning, too. The bill was sent over to the Texas house on Wednesday. That night, in his first joint address to Congress, President Biden said, “To all the transgender Americans watching at home, especially the young people who are so brave, I want you to know that your president has your back.” Kai Shappley, a young trans girl who testified against the bill, asked on Twitter after Biden’s speech, “I’m very thankful for this. But what does having my back mean? Like, if the bills pass in Texas, will you keep them from putting my mom in jail?”

The reason that an anti-LGBTQ group, one that appears to consist primarily of a handful of activists and a blog, is successfully pushing legislation that could potentially designate Shappley’s mother as a child abuser is that it has spent the last few years priming conservatives to act on its rhetoric, no matter how bizarre, hateful, or salacious.