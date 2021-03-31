When young trans people and their allies testified in the Arkansas state legislature over the last weeks, it seemed clear that this was not supposed to be a debate. Rumba Yambú, the director of Intransitive, a group led by trans people in Arkansas, said people with the Christian right group Family Research Council, or FRC, seemed to dominate the agenda. “They were present at every committee meeting,” Yambú recalled when we spoke by phone this week. Even when there were more people speaking against the anti-trans legislation than in favor of it, they said, legislative committees still voted with the anti-trans rights side.

This week, Arkansas became the first state in the country to ban gender-affirming health care for young trans people. The bill prevents medical professionals from providing such care by making it punishable with disciplinary and civil actions, along with barring federal funding and requiring private insurers to deny coverage. If the state’s Republican governor signs the bill, trans youth will be forced to stop treatment they already had obtained, while others will be denied care going forward. Legislators can’t entirely stop people from seeking out what they need to transition, though; like attempts to ban abortion, these bans have only made it more difficult, and more stigmatized. Even before votes were cast, that outcome was playing out in the legislative process itself: trans people in Arkansas were essentially treated as a disruptive presence to be managed and marginalized, while opponents were given the floor to cast doubt on trans peoples’ lives.

In hearings, opponents of trans rights mixed graphic language—the bill’s sponsor, state Representative Robin Lundstrom, referred to transition-related care as “mutilation”—with appeals to protect children. (The bill is officially called the “Arkansas Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act.”) Trans people and their supporters were advised by one hearing’s conveners that if their testimony exceeded two minutes, they could be removed from the chamber. One representative pointed out that this unfairly granted far more time to the bill’s supporters, and when he tried to get the opponents a few minutes more to speak, his motion lost. The supporters had 45 minutes to call on their own experts in an attempt to discredit current standards of gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, which are already recognized as safe, medically necessary, and potentially life-saving.