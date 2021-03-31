In hearings, opponents of trans rights mixed graphic language—the bill’s sponsor, Representative Robin Lundstrom, referred to transition-related care as “mutilation”—with appeals to protect children. (The bill is officially called the “Arkansas Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act.”) Trans people and their supporters were advised by one hearing’s conveners that if their testimony exceeded two minutes, they could be removed from the chamber. One representative pointed out that this unfairly granted far more time to the bill’s supporters, and when he tried to get the opponents a few minutes more to speak, his motion lost. The supporters had 45 minutes to call on their own experts in an attempt to discredit current standards of gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, which are already recognized as safe, medically necessary, and potentially life-saving.

“We need to correct the record,” said Dr. Michele Hutchinson in one recent hearing, “because the folks that spoke before got an awful lot of time to tell you a lot of inaccuracies.” She went on to cite the standards of care for trans youth, which are recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Psychiatric Association, and the Pediatric Endocrine Society, among others. But underneath her appeals to the evidence, Dr. Hutchinson was upset, and she said so. “I’m doing everything I can to maintain my sanity here … just after this bill passed the house, these kids heard about it. I’ve had multiple kids in our emergency room because of an attempted suicide. Just in the last week.” If this bill passes, she said, children will die. “And I will call you guys every single time one does.”

As they have in states across the country, Republicans have used debates over anti-trans legislation to flood communities with misinformation and panic about trans people’s lives. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed an anti-trans sports bill in March; announcing the new law, he said President Biden’s affirmation of the rights of trans people, in his opinion, “encourages transgenderism amongst our young people.” This week, a bill similar to the Arkansas law targeting transition-related care was introduced in the Louisiana state legislature–one targeting trans athletes had already been introduced. And in South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem signed executive orders effectively banning trans women and girls from women’s sports after Republican backlash when she vetoed a similar bill.