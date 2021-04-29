Tucker Carlson Is Deadly Boring

So what makes Carlson different? For one, he’s a lifetime member of the same “elite” that he rails against. Carlson’s father served as president of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and was the ambassador to the Seychelles. Carlson himself attended fancy East Coast boarding schools and colleges. He wrote for years for conservative magazines and more middle-of-the-road publications (including TNR, ages ago), then turned to a broadcast career on CNN, MSNBC, and finally Fox. My colleague Alex Pareene, writing in 2012 for Salon, argued that Carlson’s transition from the editorial safety nets of magazine journalism to unfiltered live television “exposed him as glib, smug and not nearly as clever as he thought he was.”

The underlying premise—that this isn’t the real Carlson—is also slightly self-serving for certain media circles.

That background fueled the need for some reporters and news outlets to find some sort of resolution to the Tucker Carlson question. Maybe he’s trying to capitalize on Trumpism to launch a political career, some have suggested. Maybe he’s just performing an act for a Fox News audience for cynical reasons. The underlying premise—that this isn’t the real Carlson—is also slightly self-serving for certain media circles. If Carlson hasn’t changed, then it means Carlson was like this when he worked for mainstream news outlets and traveled in prominent D.C. circles. It might prompt uncomfortable questions about why no one recognized what he was sooner.

There is plenty of evidence that Carlson was always like this, though. He told a shock-jock radio show in 2006 that he had “zero sympathy” for Iraqis during the war because they “don’t use toilet paper or forks.” Two years later, he said Iraq “wasn’t worth invading” because it was “filled with a bunch of, you know, semiliterate primitive monkeys.” Carlson claimed on the show the Congressional Black Caucus “exists to blame the white man for everything, and I’m happy to say that in public because it’s true,” and once claimed “civilization” was the invention of “white men.” His views on immigration weren’t much different, either: He opined at one point that the United States should only accept immigrants if they were “really smart” or “hot.” On immigrants who “picked lettuce,” he wondered, “Are those people who are going to build a stronger country 20 years from now?”

Carlson’s biggest problem in the Biden years won’t be lack of material. At a certain point, the law of diminishing returns kicks in. Even his most steadfast critics can only write “Tucker Carlson said something racist” so many times. In recent months, he’s tried to combat this a few ways. One tactic is escalation. In April, he effectively adopted the “great replacement” conspiracy theory developed by white supremacists and claimed that Democrats were “trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters, from the Third World.” The Anti-Defamation League urged Fox to fire Carlson; the network stood by him.