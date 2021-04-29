Tucker Carlson Is Deadly Boring

Carlson is the retail version of a worldview that can be purchased at wholesale.

Carlson’s biggest problem is that bigotry is not actually that interesting. In addition to its moral repugnance, overt racism is among the dullest and least interesting views that one can hold in American life. Debating or discussing bigotry on its own terms is ethically untenable since it suggests that there might be some inherent truth in it. Racist views can’t even claim value from scarcity: Instead of watching Carlson’s broadcast each night, you can get similar perspectives by casually browsing 4chan and other racist forums. Carlson is the retail version of a worldview that can be purchased at wholesale. In fact, one of Carlson’s former writers regularly trawled and took part in such forums, where he posted a staggering amount of racist and misogynistic vitriol and retrieved material for Carlson’s use.

What’s more, unvarnished racism is a difficult sell in modern American society. Large segments of the country still impose social and civic consequences on people who espouse nakedly racist views in public. Those who wish to do so must adopt a strategy to deflect from this potential blowback. Some, like Donald Trump, mix it with bombast and theatricality. This forces their critics to argue against absurd propositions, like building a wall and making Mexico pay for it, instead of tackling the underlying substance.

Another tactic is to cast oneself as a brave truth-teller of sorts, someone who’s willing to say what “they” don’t want you to hear. That way, when society’s civic antibodies kick in, the speaker can invoke “cancel culture” or “political correctness” or something similar. To elide their self-interest in this tactic, the speaker also often suggests that the listener is really “their” true target, creating a sense of shared grievances where none may necessarily exist. “When was the last time you stopped yourself from saying something you believed to be true for fear of being punished or criticized for saying it?” Carlson wrote in Politico in 2016. “If you live in America, it probably hasn’t been long.”