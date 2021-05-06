BP’s Suspicious Support for a Carbon Market in Washington State

Demand for carbon offsets is soaring thanks in part to a recent rash of net-zero commitments from fossil fuel producers and other corporations, whose plans rely heavily on the concept. Expanding carbon markets could be big business not just for companies like Finite Carbon, but conservation organizations like The Nature Conservancy, which has enthusiastically backed SB 5126 while on an apology tour over its own dubious offset programs; in December, Bloomberg reported that The Nature Conservancy had been selling offsets backed by conservation programs already in existence—in other words, buying an offset from them wasn’t necessarily taking new emissions out of the air with new trees.

“It is long past time for the climate movement to begin a conversation about special interests within pro-climate constituencies.”

Amid a string of bad press, getting a rubber stamp on offsets is a high-stakes enterprise for interests eager to prove that they have a major role to play in the race to net-zero. “It is long past time for the climate movement to begin a conversation about special interests within pro-climate constituencies and how these interests create rent-seeking programs that operate to the detriment of the public interest,” Cullenward told me. His worry that Washington’s new law will lend legitimacy to such questionable corporate offset schemes is supported by the fact that both BP and The Nature Conservancy helped draft it.

Shortly after the 2018 carbon tax initiative was defeated, Senator Reuven Carlyle sat down with representatives from BP. “I said, ‘I understand what you’re against.’ And I said, ‘What are you for?’” Carlyle introduced a precursor to the Climate Commitment Act in early 2020. “I worked closely with them early on, just as I’ve worked with [the electric utility] Puget Sound Energy and multiple other companies, environmental groups, and activists.” He checked in with BP representatives every couple weeks. Drafting, Carlyle said, was an “iterative process,” and he checked in with representatives every couple of weeks. He doesn’t recall their edits being dramatic, he said. “They were a contributor. I had a functional, well-structured draft and asked for their technical comment, just as I did The Nature Conservancy.”

Since the bill’s passage, Carlyle has spoken twice with BP representatives. “They’re very pleased and very excited that the state is moving forward,” he said. “They think it’s a good model. They feel positive about it and they’re super pleased that it’s an example of an economy-wide policy.”