BP’s Suspicious Support for a Carbon Market in Washington State

Last December, BP announced it had acquired a majority stake in a company called Finite Carbon, “aiming for rapid growth.”

The company’s shifting P.R. strategy might not be the only reason it supported SB 5126. Last December, BP announced it had acquired a majority stake in a company called Finite Carbon, “aiming for rapid growth.” Its core business is working with landowners to parcel together tracts of forests, whose ability to suck up carbon dioxide can be sold off as carbon credits, including a third of those generated under California’s cap-and-trade system. If a polluter (say, a multinational fossil fuel company) exceeds the state-regulated cap on emissions under such a program, it can buy up credits structured by a company like Finite Carbon to “offset” its fumes through the state’s $2 billion forest carbon-offset program. If Governor Jay Inslee signs his state’s cap-and-trade package into law as expected, Washington’s prospective carbon trading market will allow its polluters to trade credits, too. And Washington as of now seems likely to link its carbon market with California’s.

If Finite Carbon’s offsets are deemed eligible by the Washington Department of Ecology, tasked with designing the standards for the new offsets, BP could theoretically play both sides of the carbon accounting ledger. As an additional complication, researchers with the think tank CarbonPlan have found that several of Finite Carbon’s carbon credit packages—including projects in Washington state—are engaged in what they call “systemic over-crediting” under the California cap-and-trade system, collecting as many as 68 percent more credits than the carbon savings the trees included in their lots actually account for. Credits are supposed to be able to prove “additionality,” meaning they have preserved carbon that might otherwise have been lost to logging or other land use practices. Nearly a third of the total offsets CarbonPlan analyzed are over-credited, with roughly $410 million worth of “ghost credits” that researchers say correspond to no additional reductions at all.

“We do not have a comment on this report,” BP America’s U.S. media relations manager, Josh Hicks, wrote to me by email when asked about CarbonPlan’s findings concerning Finite Carbon. “BP’s advocacy for SB 5126 is not related to our investment in Finite Carbon.” Asked if BP’s operations in the state would purchase credits structured by Finite Carbon, Hicks responded that “the rules and regulations of this legislation are not yet defined. We’d look at all options for meeting our obligations under Washington’s cap-and-invest program.”