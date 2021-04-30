What Does Book Publishing Stand For?

There may be an ideological component to publishing Pence and Conway, but it has nothing to do with ideas. It has to do with fetishizing intellectual diversity, in which publishing garbage books from prominent Republicans is an end in and of itself. These deals only underline what’s been increasingly obvious for decades now: The commitment to free speech and intellectual diversity is a fig leaf, held up to defend often dubious decisions that are rooted in financial concerns, rather than intellectual or moral ones. If you are building a case for “ideological diversity” and are basing it on books by Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway, you have already lost.



As all of this was happening, HarperCollins was dealing with a different issue. After disturbing allegations of grooming, harassment, and rape spanning decades were made against Philp Roth biographer Blake Bailey—allegations that at least one W.W. Norton executive was aware of years before the book was published—the company initially announced that it was pausing promotion and distribution of the book. As the controversy continued to swirl, they went further, announcing that they were taking the book out of print and that Bailey could publish it elsewhere if he so chose (it is currently unavailable as an ebook, though new copies are still being sold on Amazon, presumably until the retailer runs out of stock).

That decision was a public relations one: Norton itself had been implicated in the scandal; without this, it’s highly unlikely the book would have been pulled. Simon & Schuster, meanwhile, found a line it wouldn’t cross, announcing that it wouldn’t distribute a book written by one of the Louisville police officers who killed Breonna Taylor. (Simon & Schuster had, months earlier, canceled a book contract with Josh Hawley, citing his involvement in the January 6 insurrection.)



What you have now is a confused situation in which all kinds of books are deemed not worthy of publication or circulation—often for very good reasons—but without much consistency or clarity. At the same time, publishers are desperately clinging to anything they can to justify continuing to do whatever they think is in their best interest financially. They are on increasingly shaky ground, however, as Karp’s “canceling” email suggests. The old lines about free speech don’t quite make sense anymore. New ones haven’t been concocted. So they are left with empty rhetoric that only shows that these publishers have long since abandoned their roots as plucky free speech warriors championing Ulysses.