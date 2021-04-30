What Does Book Publishing Stand For?

Conway is a different case. The commercial argument for a book by Kellyanne Conway makes more sense than it does for Pence: There is a disturbing level of interest in her and particularly in her relationship with her husband and eldest daughter. The premise behind publishing a diversity of voices, however, is that a publisher would be advancing rigorous, good-faith arguments from people across the ideological spectrum. Calling Conway an unreliable narrator is an understatement—she’s a serial liar, someone who literally coined the phrase “alternative facts.”



There may be an ideological component to publishing Pence and Conway, but it has nothing to do with ideas. It has to do with fetishizing ideological diversity, in which publishing garbage books from prominent Republicans is an end in and of itself. These deals only underline what’s been increasingly obvious for decades now: The commitment to free speech and intellectual diversity is a fig leaf, held up to defend often dubious decisions that are rooted in financial concerns, rather than intellectual or moral ones. If you are building a case for “ideological diversity” and are basing it on books by Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway, you have already lost.



As all of this was happening, W.W. Norton was dealing with a different issue. After disturbing allegations of grooming, harassment, and rape spanning decades were made against Philip Roth biographer Blake Bailey—allegations that at least one W.W. Norton executive was aware of years before the book was published—the company initially announced that it was pausing promotion and distribution of the book. As the controversy continued to swirl, it went further, announcing that it was taking the book out of print and that Bailey could publish it elsewhere if he so chose (it is currently unavailable as an ebook, though new copies are still being sold on Amazon, presumably until the retailer runs out of stock).