Tom Stoppard Versus Mike Nichols

Americans tended to find Stoppard cold, mannered, or too smart for the theater. During the New York production of The Real Thing, which Nichols directed, Harris quotes a moment in rehearsal when Nichols remarks, “No Tom, this scene is about you! You and your wife,” as opposed to the philosophical questions the play poses about whether bad writers can have a political impact and whether, in the twentieth century, it is possible to continue to be, as in the pop song, “a believer” in love. By contrast, Lee is persuaded by Stoppard’s opinion that his imagination plays a greater role than his biography in inspiring his work. She quotes him on his 1995 play, Indian Ink, which recalls his childhood in India. It’s “more to do with the thoughts I have had than the days I have lived.”

It was during rehearsals for Arcadia that Stoppard discovered that both of his parents were Jewish (his mother had told him that only his father was) and that many of his relatives had died in the Holocaust. In 1999, three years after his mother’s death, he wrote “On Turning Out to Be Jewish,” an essay about his astonishment at learning of this part of himself and his fear that the past arrived “too late.” His work changed, sometimes alluding to his identity, as he continued to grapple with tectonic plate–size swathes of history. In his sixties, he wrote the wildly ambitious Coast of Utopia (2002), a nine-hour, 70-character trilogy about the personal and social costs of political zealotry.

Nichols is enigmatic because his life was lived in public as a famous person. Stoppard, meanwhile, seems unknowable because his work cannot be traced back to his life.

Influenced by Isaiah Berlin, it is a saga of Alexander Herzen, Sasha Bakunin, and other Russian revolutionaries and their families and the culmination of Stoppard’s lifelong obsession with, as Lee writes, “a resistance to totalizing solutions.” But the play also touches on political and personal dreams and choices—the choice between fighting at home and fleeing into exile, and the impossibility of leading a perfect life. It presents the changed world that Stoppard faced at the end of the century and refers to the changed identity that he was beginning to see in himself. In his next play, Rock and Roll (2006), the central character is a Czech Jewish boy who leaves Cambridge, where he escaped after the war, to return to Prague. Yet Rock and Roll is not autobiographical, as it veers away to engage with the 1968 Revolution and the prices and pleasures of fervors of all kinds, including those of Marxist professors.

Around 2012, after Stoppard read Daša Drndić’s novel Trieste, about the Jews who fled the Nazis before World War II and were silent about it, he began writing Leopoldstadt. (The play, which opened in London before the pandemic, will reopen in June.) More than Rock and Roll, it both is and is not autobiographical. A young Jewish man named Leo, in whom it is easy to see a stand-in for Stoppard, appears in Vienna after the Holocaust to find any surviving relatives. But, in some ways even more dramatically than Rock and Roll, Leopoldstadt opens out into a universal story about how, though we may distance ourselves from atrocity over time, the losses cannot but haunt us. On the penultimate page, the name of each relative who died and the camp where they died is read out. The word Auschwitz is repeated seven times.