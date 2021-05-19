Tom Stoppard Versus Mike Nichols

In 1961, Nichols and May broke up, and Nichols switched to directing. After making a hit out of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, he went to Hollywood, where he directed two films that would make him famous. Nichols was lonely on the booze-soaked set of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Film seemed riskier than the theater. “You have to do it now and then move on,” he said. With the help of Richard Burton, he managed to get a great performance out of Elizabeth Taylor, who, with makeup, added weight, and a “stumpy” walk, became Martha, the college president’s daughter. At some point, the decision was made to start the screenplay a page and a half into the play, as Taylor, chewing a drumstick, rants about Bette Davis, originally considered for the role. After the movie, despite its subject and language, passed the Production Code—supposedly because Jackie Onassis was planted in the screening room with the judges and said that Jack would have loved it—it was a huge success.

The story of the making of The Graduate has been told many times, including by Harris in his 2008 book, Pictures at a Revolution. Here his most fascinating additions are the granular details of how Nichols’s decisions transformed a meh screenplay into the zeitgeist movie. After screen-testing many actors for the role of Benjamin, including Robert Redford, whom Nichols rejected because he couldn’t play a loser, he decided on the unknown Dustin Hoffman, turning a WASP into a character who was, as Nichols put it, “Jewish inside.” Although Harris does not elaborate on this insight, he does reveal plenty about Nichols’s cruelty on set, especially toward Hoffman: He made Hoffman and Anne Bancroft do 15 takes of the scene where she slaps him, which tore Hoffman’s eardrum. Harris is less willing to confront criticisms of the finished film, minimizing the objections of critics like Pauline Kael, who pointed out its slick banality.



Nichols made Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft do 15 takes of the scene where she slaps him, which tore Hoffman’s eardrum.

As Nichols ages, his opportunities dwindle, films flop, youth-obsessed Hollywood loses interest, and Broadway casts him as a relic. He directs classic plays, including a star-studded Waiting for Godot. He performs in a British version of Wally Shawn’s ghoulish play The Designated Mourner. He films versions of high-profile plays for HBO, notably Wit and Angels in America. These sections of the book flag: Harris tells the reader that Nichols struggled with self-loathing but does not manage to show either his decline and his failures or his successes. Little time is spent on either his addiction to crack cocaine or his happy fourth marriage to Diane Sawyer. One of Nichols’s biggest duds, a 1992 production of Ariel Dorfman’s abstract political play Death and the Maiden, about torture in Chile, is treated largely as a power play between Dorfman and Nichols. But it was also an aesthetic issue. Dorfman’s refusal to answer the cast’s questions about whether the central character was a torturer was at odds with Nichol’s realistic American aesthetic.