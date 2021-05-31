Republicans Fear Trump May Wreck Their Chances to Fulfill His Darkest Fantasies

Ryan nevertheless went much further than several Republicans who spoke to Politico last week. These Republicans fretted about Trump’s planned return to public events and the effect it would have on their efforts to retake Congress. “If we win the majority back in 17 months, it’s going to be in spite of Trump—not because of Trump,” an anonymous senior House Republican aide told Politico. “He will totally take credit if we win the House back—but it won’t be because of him. This guy is a disaster.”



But reading between the lines—and looking at what Republicans are actually doing across the country while Trump is largely exiled at Mar-a-Lago—it’s clear that what Republicans want isn’t some shake-up of their own party or a break from its Trumpian past. Instead, the GOP is eagerly advancing anti-democratic ideas across the country—the batshit “audit” of the 2020 election taking place in Arizona right now is spreading to New Hampshire and Wisconsin. None of this is substantively different from what the former president desires: It’s the same racist, authoritarian policies, carried out by foot soldiers still in thrall to Trump.



Other quotes in the Politico piece make this explicit. “He’s one of the best presidents we’ve had in terms of policies,” one aide told Politico. “But having said that, if it were up to me, I would never have Trump on any ballot ever again because it’s such a distraction.”

