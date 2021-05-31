Republicans Fear Trump May Wreck Their Chances to Fulfill His Darkest Fantasies

If you were to read the headlines—and the headlines alone—about former House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Thursday speech at the Reagan Library, you could only come away with one conclusion: His remarks were a broadside aimed squarely at Donald Trump. The speech “slammed” the former president for the “horrifying” end of his presidency and “urged” the GOP to “shake” its “obsession” with him and instead focus on “principles.”

And yet two words were conspicuously missing from Ryan’s speech, aside from a couple of positive mentions: “Donald Trump.” It was, of course, never really in doubt who the 2012 vice presidential nominee was referring to when he denounced the “yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago.” But his odd reluctance to name Trump—and his insistence on adopting a kind of smarmy passive aggression—only underscores a larger problem: Even the handful of Republicans who do denounce Trump will only go so far.



Ryan nevertheless went much further than several Republicans who spoke to Politico last week. These Republicans fretted about Trump’s planned return to public events and the effect it would have on their efforts to retake Congress. “If we win the majority back in 17 months, it’s going to be in spite of Trump—not because of Trump,” an anonymous senior House Republican aide told Politico. “He will totally take credit if we win the House back—but it won’t be because of him. This guy is a disaster.”

