The Most Important Thing Democrats Can Do With Their Power Is Protect the Vote

The consequences of failing to pass H.R. 1 are not speculative; the worst-case outcomes are already in motion.

The consequences of failing to pass H.R. 1 are not speculative; the worst-case outcomes are already in motion. If the filibuster lives and the bill dies, the right will push forward a redoubled, all-hands-on-deck effort to curb voting rights for minorities wherever Republicans control government. The days when their intentions were merely unspoken subtext are obviously long gone—for one, Republican politicians and pundits on the right continue to insist openly, despite gains Trump made among Latinos this past election, that the votes of nonwhites are destined for the Democratic column. Is that threat meaningful enough to push Manchin and Sinema further on the filibuster? If it were, Democrats probably wouldn’t be in this position in the first place. But of all the items on the docket for the Senate, H.R. 1 probably stands the best chance of getting the caucus’s loose heads screwed on straight—even after this week’s headlines, the pivotal votes in question are likely to see voting rights as safer ground to tread on than guns and immigration.

The right is already working to convince them otherwise. On Wednesday, the Club for Growth launched a $50,000 ad campaign praising Sinema and Manchin for standing up to the “New Left,” which the ads depict as “a pack of rabid dogs sicced on anyone who isn’t woke.” “They’ve canceled everyone from Dr. Seuss to Abraham Lincoln,” the narrator says in Arizona’s spot. “Now they’re coming for Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Sinema stood up to the New Left, refusing their demands to cancel the filibuster and ram through Pelosi’s election fraud bill. Tell Sinema—keep fighting, don’t cancel the filibuster.”

Obviously, the Club for Growth and the rest of the Republican political machine will be working to cancel Manchin and Sinema next time they’re on the ballot, whether they do the right thing on the filibuster or not. But absent the right pitch from Democrats, both will do exactly what the Club for Growth and their conservative constituents want them to do. Democrats don’t seem much closer to finding that pitch. But they are inching toward a moment of truth, and everyone—left and right—seems to know it.