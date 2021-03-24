The Most Important Thing Democrats Can Do With Their Power Is Protect the Vote

It should be clear by now that the 117th Congress will go down as one of the most consequential Congresses in modern American history. Reasonable people can disagree on precisely why. Some have insisted since the passage of the coronavirus relief package that Congress has already broken the neoliberal economic consensus that has governed American politics for the last 40 years. Others have suggested, wisely, that we’ll have a better idea where things stand two years from now than we do two months in. But here’s a bold pronouncement we can make: We will learn, this Congress, whether the pretense that the United States is a democracy has finally been strained beyond repair. The Democratic Party is not especially eager to find out. Fortunately for them, the next major item on their agenda may well be a still-forming infrastructure bill that, like the coronavirus relief package, could pass through budget reconciliation on a simple filibuster-proof majority vote and would likely come with a series of appendages that might not pass on their own as regular legislation. But what will happen next? Nobody knows.

A stack of bills that must be passed as regular legislation have been passed by the House and now sit, piled up for the Senate’s consideration. One of them is the For the People Act, or H.R. 1⁠—a long-discussed package of democratic reforms like automatic voter registration and a work-around for restrictive voter ID laws. It’s passage into law would be the most significant expansion of political and civil rights in many decades. “There’s no way under the sun that in 2021 that we are going to allow the filibuster to be used to deny voting rights,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn said recently. “That just ain’t gonna happen.”

It might, actually. Absent additional changes or its full elimination, the return to the talking filibuster floated in recent days would do little more than place a bow on all the comparisons commentators have spent the last decade making between the contemporary Republican Party and the segregationist right during the civil rights era. Lindsey Graham has already invited us to imagine him taking a Thurmond-esque stand against H.R. 1. Others would champ at the bit to join him.