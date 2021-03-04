Pence Is Still Pushing Trump’s Big Lie

It’s been almost two months since former Vice President Mike Pence narrowly escaped a violent mob of Trump supporters in the Capitol building that wanted to lynch him for betraying the former president. Pence largely stayed quiet in the days and weeks that followed. He made an appearance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. And then he journeyed to the Virgin Islands for a brief vacation.

What brought Pence back to public life? As it turns out, the opportunity to spread the same disinformation about American elections that endangered his life and led to the deaths of five others on January 6. In an op-ed on Tuesday in The Daily Signal, Pence adopts a mild version of the Big Lie that that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from Trump. “After an election marked by significant voting irregularities and numerous instances of officials setting aside state election law, I share the concerns of millions of Americans about the integrity of the 2020 election,” he wrote.

Pence’s op-ed focuses on H.R. 1, the election-reform bill championed by Democrats over the past two years. He is, unsurprisingly, not a big fan of it. The bill would, according to Pence, “increase opportunities for election fraud, trample the First Amendment, further erode confidence in our elections, and forever dilute the votes of legally qualified eligible voters.” This is only a slightly different tack than Mitch McConnell took when he condemned the bill as the “Democrat Politician Protection Act” a few years ago. Yet it’s still a notable change of tone from the former vice president.