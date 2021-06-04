Oligarch of the Month: Bill Gates

Not so long ago, you could be forgiven for thinking of Bill Gates as the good tech billionaire. Microsoft, the software company he co-founded in 1975, was a juggernaut, but hardly the big bad of the business world; Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Google had all surpassed it as symbols of technology’s malign influence. And while other tech CEOs, such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, could be mistaken for supervillains—albeit somewhat nerdy ones—Gates cast the same image he always had: Slight, awkward, and somewhat goofy, he was a classic dork.

In 2008, he had stepped down as CEO of Microsoft to spend more time on his charity, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which set an ambitious goal for itself: nothing short of saving the world, or at least fixing it. Gates and his wife spent billions to eradicate malaria and tuberculosis, end poverty, promote gender equality, and ensure environmental sustainability.