Bill Gates and Matt Gaetz Reveal the Shallow, Dangerous Truth About the American War on Sex Trafficking

A few years after the Gates Foundation grant to IJM, a former Epstein staffer, Melanie Walker, went on to work as the foundation’s deputy director for global development. The Gates Foundation had been one of few charitable organizations in a position to make a $5 million gift to any anti-sex trafficking group, something for which they were rewarded. This was apparently not considered incompatible with the foundation’s decision to later consider a joint venture with Epstein. The philanthropic nature of their relationship was invoked to deflect from other more salacious concerns. But to grant it that credence requires another kind of looking-away.

In addition to the charitable work of the Gates Foundation, for Microsoft, Gates’ company, the cause of fighting sex trafficking has been a useful platform through which to demonstrate their purported commitment to protecting women and children from exploitation. Microsoft hackathons, going back to 2012, have spawned surveillance tools meant to detect sex trafficking, like one which scraped sex workers’ phone numbers from online advertisements, according to Wired. Microsoft staffers worked with a group called Seattle Against Slavery to create a chatbot that targeted sex workers’ prospective customers by imitating sex workers. (One of Seattle Against Slavery’s earlier anti-sex trafficking tech ventures, reportedly also with Microsoft, involved marshaling the Business Cat meme to spread the message, “You think buying sex is cool? You gotta be kitten me.”)

A 2019 New York Times story offered screenshots of the bot, pitched as an anti-sex trafficking tool: it asks a potential customer how old he is, something incredibly uncommon for a sex worker to ask, and then asks him explicitly about what kind of “service” he wants. Then the faux-sex worker bot “reveals” that it’s a 15 year old—except, it’s not that, either. The tool may have helped Microsoft recover some reputational costs, after the company “stumbled with its Tay research chatbot that accidentally started talking dirty”—Wired’s way of describing the AI’s racist responses to people on Twitter. The developers also claim that “the sex-trade bot does not learn from people it talks to in the same way.”

Such tools are a response to an “opportunity,” as a 2011 Microsoft Research draft framework on technology and sex trafficking framed the situation for the tech giant. “The wide availability of digital data is both a blessing and a curse,” the framework document states. “It can help law enforcement investigate criminal activities, but there is often too much for law enforcement to manage. This creates new opportunities for thinking about how to manage data traces at scale.” The former Washington state attorney general, Rob McKenna, lauded the chatbot effort in 2019. “I’ve had a front row seat as several technology innovations developed by Seattle Against Slavery and their team of Microsoft volunteers,” wrote McKenna, referring to tools those Microsoft volunteers helped develop using Microsoft Azure. “I’ve seen these innovations come together into a holistic supply-and-demand disruption package.” Needless to say, given how these tools operate in a cloud of law enforcement secrecy and, in the case of the chatbots, outright fantasy, it is impossible to say how or even if such technology has detected or prevented sex trafficking.