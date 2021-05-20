Bill Gates and Matt Gaetz Reveal the Shallow, Dangerous Truth About the American War on Sex Trafficking

A 2019 New York Times story offered screenshots of the bot, pitched as an anti–sex trafficking tool: It asks a potential customer how old he is, something incredibly uncommon for a sex worker to ask, and then asks him explicitly about what kind of “service” he wants. Then the faux–sex worker bot “reveals” that it’s a 15-year-old—except it’s not that, either. The tool may have helped Microsoft recover some reputational costs, after the company “stumbled with its Tay research chatbot that accidentally started talking dirty”—Wired’s way of describing the artificial intelligence’s racist responses to people on Twitter. The developers also claim that “the sex-trade bot does not learn from people it talks to in the same way.”

Such tools are a response to an “opportunity,” as a 2011 Microsoft Research draft framework on technology and sex trafficking framed the situation for the tech giant. “The wide availability of digital data is both a blessing and a curse,” the framework document states. “It can help law enforcement investigate criminal activities, but there is often too much for law enforcement to manage. This creates new opportunities for thinking about how to manage data traces at scale.” The former Washington state attorney general, Rob McKenna, lauded the chatbot effort in 2019. “I’ve had a front row seat at several technology innovations developed by Seattle Against Slavery and their team of Microsoft volunteers,” wrote McKenna, referring to tools those Microsoft volunteers helped develop using Microsoft Azure. “I’ve seen these innovations come together into a holistic supply-and-demand disruption package.” Needless to say, given how these tools operate in a cloud of law enforcement secrecy and, in the case of the chatbots, outright fantasy, it is impossible to say how or even if such technology has detected or prevented sex trafficking.

Microsoft can help turn out apps it says are for fighting sex trafficking in part because so few people are inclined or able to dig too far under such an unimpeachable surface. After all, who is against fighting sex trafficking? This dynamic also explains Ashton Kutcher’s stature as the co-founder of the tech-to-fight-trafficking nonprofit Thorn, another Microsoft partner. The star of Dude, Where’s My Car? can get an invite to Congress to testify to his own alleged expertise fighting sex trafficking through tools that scrutinize sex work ads—not directly assisting victims but empowering cops who think there might be sex trafficking behind an escort ad. As law enforcement was partnering with Microsoft and scraping the internet looking for trafficking victims, meanwhile, federal prosecutors had walked away from charging Jeffrey Epstein with sex trafficking—this, even when they had multiple young women and girls saying he had victimized them willing to testify when they offered him a plea to a lesser charge in 2007. As the Miami Herald described the fallout, they “essentially shut down an ongoing FBI probe into whether there were more victims and other powerful people who took part in Epstein’s sex crimes.” All this is to say, sometimes A.I. sex trafficking victims can get more corporate, philanthropic, and law enforcement resources than actual victims.