Malcolm Gladwell’s Fantasy of War From the Air

The mildly grating aspect of Gladwell’s style when he writes about ketchup or The Beatles here becomes an unforgivable moral lapse as he writes about the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians.

If the military minds of the 1920s might have imagined how air power could end wars quickly and with a minimum of casualties, by World War II the calculus had already changed: The question now was how best to “incapacitate a city,” which is nothing more than a euphemism for: How do you wipe out a civilian population? The mildly grating aspect of Gladwell’s style when he writes about ketchup or The Beatles here becomes an unforgivable moral lapse as he writes about the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians. Gladwell’s traditional methodology—focusing on innovators, the singular individuals and the quirks, obsessions, and insights that led to new inventions and discoveries—obscures a basic fact about World War II. The story of that war’s prosecution is not to be found in the new technological discoveries, be they Norden’s bomb sight or the Manhattan Project. Rather, it is a story about the ways in which the great powers rationalized the killing of civilians and noncombatants. By the war’s end, nearly every nation had targeted civilians from the air.

It turns out precision bombing never worked during World War II, anyway: Norden’s bomb sight never provided the precision he imagined it would, Hansell was never able to successfully carry out precision raids over Japan, and he was finally replaced by Curtis LeMay. LeMay decided to forgo the precision approach. His preference for overwhelming force led to the “longest night” of the book’s subtitle, when American forces napalmed Tokyo and, according to America’s own estimate, more people lost their lives by fire in a six-hour period than at any other time in the history of humanity. By Gladwell’s analysis, this, too, was a success: “Curtis LeMay’s approach brought everyone—Americans and Japanese—back to peace and prosperity as quickly as possible.” (He waves away any and all lingering questions of wartime atrocity by quoting a secondhand anecdote about a “senior Japanese historian” who once “thanked” an American historian for the firebombing because it prevented a land invasion.) Having built his career on championing human ingenuity and invention, Gladwell here, inexplicably, offers a parable about how technological innovation is less successful in war than indiscriminate butchery.

But even as Gladwell cedes the field to the “psychopaths,” he still wants to hold out a place in his heart for the innovators and their dream of precision air attacks. Which leads us to the book’s utterly baffling conclusion. Gladwell ends with a conversation with General David Goldfein (nearly all his interview subjects are war college historians or military men, and for this reason the book reeks of propaganda), who describes just how far American bombing tactics have come since World War II. According to Goldfein, the ethos of the Bomber Mafia has become standard practice. This sea change, Gladwell argues, has allowed for a military that no longer needs to slaughter the innocent or burn them beyond recognition in order to achieve its goals. He closes with a cliché that is as literally false as it is rhetorically awkward: “Curtis LeMay won the battle. Haywood Hansell won the war.”

