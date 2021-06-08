Rachel Cusk Confronts the Chaos of Genius

Over 15 books, one play, and many shorter published prose pieces, Rachel Cusk has accrued a reputation for regality. Although her subject has frequently been the messier side of living while female, a subject often associated with the messier side of writing, Cusk detractors and superfans alike have been provoked by her aesthetic of rigor and a ruthless commitment to real life. Her new novel, Second Place, is something of a departure from that persona, but one that turns directly to face its chief problems, including but not limited to egotism, gender stereotyping, and the confused ethical relationship between art and real estate.

Using a chipper register swarmed by exclamation marks, in Second Place Cusk establishes a narrator much like herself: a woman author who lives in a corner of England so gorgeous that it moves her to sentimental statements like, “The pattern of change and repetition is so deeply bound to the particular harmony of life, and the exercise of freedom is subject to it, as to a discipline.” Through letters, she tempts an elderly male painter called L into staying in a house on her property called the Second Place, where guests frequently spend time and finish their various creative projects. She assumes an affinity between the landscape and L’s paintings, and hopes that they will have a meeting of minds beyond a mutual source of inspiration.

When L arrives, he seems about David Hockney’s age, and there’s a lissome young girlfriend named Brett in tow. The narrator’s precious marshside kingdom goes topsy-turvy immediately. Threatened by Brett, it shrivels back down into a home—a place where women bristle at each other. “I can colour your hair for you to hide the grey, you know,” Brett says (Farrar, Straus and Giroux’s U.S. edition retains British spellings) to her hostess, running her hand through it. “It’s really quite dry.” Meanwhile, the narrator’s daughter Justine and her shiftless boyfriend have arrived, lending the artistic summit the air of a country house farce where murder is bound to happen.