The Political Imagination of Stacey Abrams

If there’s one thing While Justice Sleeps wants to communicate about Avery’s mother, Rita, it’s that she’s an addict. And not just an addict but a mean, dirty, and manipulative addict. Indeed, it almost feels as if Abrams went out of her way to depict Rita in as loathsome a way as possible, invoking a shockingly wide range of stereotypes and negative descriptors.

Rita is described as having “dark red hair hanging in greasy hanks over her pale, mottled face.” She has “pallid” skin, “black-tipped nails,” “poorly rouged cheeks,” “disheveled hair” (which has a notably “rancid scent”), and “glassy and red-rimmed” eyes “battling with thick layers of mascara.” The first time she actually appears in the novel (earlier there had been an expletive-laced phone call), Rita is wearing a “ratty fake fur” and “toss[ing] thin, track-marked arms” around the shoulders of a stranger. Avery warns the stranger that her mother is a thief; a page later, the man comments that Rita “smells like piss.” Rita doesn’t just breathe; she has a “rasping cough.” She doesn’t just laugh; she lets out a “sullen giggle” or emits a “high, desperate laugh.” She doesn’t just walk; she “teeter[s] on heels too spindly for wear.” She doesn’t just speak; she “hisse[s],” which fits with her “serpentine grip.” Rita swears constantly, even on the rare occasions when the narrative provides the reader a glimpse inside her head.

Every character defines Rita almost solely by her addiction. At one point, Avery reflects on her “druggie mom,” while at another she recalls her as a “tweaked-up cokehead.” Avery’s roommate casually refers to Rita as “a crack addict,” and the president refers to her as a “crack whore.” One man thinks of Rita as “a bedraggled creature identified as [Avery’s] mother,” while another looks at her and sees “how she might have been beautiful once, but the skinny whore look did nothing for him.” The author shows little interest in complicating these depictions. And while Rita has a sympathetic (albeit underdeveloped) backstory, the narrative provides her with hardly any moments in which she is not portrayed as wretched or pathetic.

Abrams repeatedly implies that Rita has been a sex worker—“Laid on her back to earn bread for the ungrateful brat’s mouth, hadn’t she?” There is nothing shameful about this, but the novel makes quite clear that it sees sex work as a source of shame. At one point, Avery reflects, “She’d been a lot of things in her life, some legal, some questionable, most of the latter courtesy of Rita Keene. But never in her life had she been a whore.” Early in the novel, Abrams mentions—apparently for comic relief—that a certain U.S. senator had been “diagnosed with a rabid strain of venereal disease contracted on a trade mission to Thailand,” the infection transmitted by a “male prostitute.” Nowhere does the author trouble the widespread and unkind and wrong assumption that to be a prostitute, an addict, or a “whore” reflects some sort of moral failing.