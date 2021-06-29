The Case Against the Covid-19 Lab Leak Theory

If you can’t follow the path from early sick people to the sick animals in their lives, the search becomes less like detective work and more like playing the lottery: Even if a species is a viral reservoir, the virus might only be found in a tiny subpopulation. An isolated bat roost may have brewed a viral vintage found nowhere else in the world. Scientists had an edge in finding the intermediate host for MERS because the seroprevalence—the percentage of camels that carry MERS—is unusually high. Up to 100 percent of some camel cohorts tested positive for the virus. Once scientists heard stories about MERS patients having contact with camels, all they had to do was dip into various camel populations and pull up some MERS.



The Covid-19 case is much trickier. Any detective will have a better shot at cracking a case if they start with a fresh crime scene. That’s what SARS investigators had to work from, given that two of the earliest cases were a waitress and a customer at a civet restaurant, and all the restaurant’s remaining civets tested positive. The civets were still at the scene of the crime, so to speak. With Covid-19, we don’t have a crime scene. The virus first made headlines because of an outbreak at the Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market, but it turned out that there were earlier cases with no known ties to the market. In fact, there’s no reason to assume that the spillover to humans happened anywhere near Wuhan. The first human case of Covid could have been infected hundreds of miles away, perhaps closer to the horseshoe bat caves of southern China.



And it’s not as if bat coronavirus hunters are coming up empty. New SARS-like bat coronaviruses are being found all the time, in addition to the hundreds of similar viruses that were already known to science. Experts have been warning us for years that any one of these common, natural bat viruses could mutate and start a pandemic, since bat colonies are constantly producing new SARS-type coronaviruses. One four-year study of wild Chinese horseshoe bats found that just over 9 percent of the animals carried a SARS-type coronavirus. The adorable flying mammals who give us tequila are perfect viral incubators: They like to roost with other species of bats, and their relatively long lives give viruses plenty of time to mix and match. Interspecies jumps—even between kinds of bats—are a great way to select for new mutations.

