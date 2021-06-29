The Case Against the Covid-19 Lab Leak Theory

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatoon who has published extensively on emerging viruses including Covid, MERS, and Ebola, has taken considerable heat on Twitter for arguing that Covid is likely of natural origin. She first takes aim at the popular version of the lab leak theory that posits that Covid was taken from nature escape in its wild form. The problem with that scenario, she told me, is that a swab from a bat contains very little infectious virus. Each bat weighs less than half an ounce, and each sample is basically a q-tip swiped briefly over a bat’s mouth or anus. These samples are stored in vials in the freezer, they’re not likely to spill or leak, the way disaster movies have primed us to suppose.



“These samples are not like huge vials of blood,” Rasmussen said. “It’s not like a big Erlenmeyer flask of green liquid.” Researchers would have to grow the virus in cells in order to stand a real chance of infecting people, she added, and it’s difficult to grow viruses from these swabbed samples even if you try to. There’s not much virus in them, and what you get tends to be contaminated with virus-killing detritus. “Technically it’s very challenging to directly isolate virus from field samples from wild animals. So that makes it unlikely that just handling those samples would result in some kind of infection.” Finally, Rasmussen added, the chemical solution that’s used to stabilize the viral RNA for sequencing is a very potent disinfectant its own right.



Then there are those who find it deeply suspicious that virus hunters haven’t produced any wild Covid yet. Chinese scientists have already tested over 80,000 samples from animals, according to the first report of the WHO-China Joint Inquiry into the origins the pandemic, but have yet to find Covid-19 or a plausible direct ancestor in the wild. Lab leak proponents often bring this up as an argument against a natural origin. If, after all these months, investigators still can’t find Covid in nature, the reasoning goes, then maybe it’s not natural after all. “80,000 animals have been sampled since, with not one shred of connection to Covid found,” author James Surowecki scoffed on Twitter. Similar reasoning led Trump’s former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb to suggest on “Face the Nation” last month that the case for a natural origin of Covid has weakened.



It took 15 years to definitively trace SARS to bats.

80,000 samples sounds like a lot, but it’s nothing in a country like China that boasts over 7,500 native species of vertebrates. Besides, many of the animals tested in the first wave were pigs, chickens, and cows from farms across China, exotic farmed animals, and zoo animals. And each since scientists often sample multiple bodily fluids per animal, 80,000 samples doesn’t even mean 80,000 individual animals. Critically, these samples appear to have been taken without any known or suspected link to early human cases of Covid. The secret to viral detective work is shoe-leather epidemiology: You’re most likely to find the earlier hosts if you start with early human cases of the mystery virus and take samples from their pets, their livestock, etc—not from random populations.

