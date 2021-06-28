Why This Anti-Science Fanaticism Is Dangerous for Democracy

See a pattern here? Yes, it’s mostly geographic, with a few exceptions. But the starker snapshot here is blue versus red. The top 10 are a blue state sweep. With the exception of Georgia, which in 2020 barely voted blue for the first time in more than a quarter-century, the states gathering at the bottom are all scarlet-hued. This pattern extends: Of the bottom half of states, there are two blue ones, Georgia and that other newly minted and barely blue state, Arizona. Of the top 25, there are just three red states: #22, Iowa; #23, Nebraska; and #25, South Dakota (they’re all in the mid-40s, percentage-wise).



These trends are consistent within states, as well, broken down by blue and red counties. In my state of Maryland, for example, we go from a high of 66.5 percent in Howard County, which sits in between the urban centers of Washington and Baltimore, to a low of 36.8 percent in Garrett County, the westernmost county in the state. Check out this site, which breaks down every state by county, and you’ll see that the pattern prevails everywhere.



You’re probably thinking at this juncture that the point of this column is to make fun of red states. No. The point of this column is to denounce them. Their willful anti-science ignorance is going to prolong this pandemic by months (at least) and lead to thousands of needless deaths—in the nation, need I remind you, that still leads the world in deaths by a country mile (620,000; Brazil is second at 514,000).

