Why This Anti-Science Fanaticism Is Dangerous for Democracy

I suppose some would say that in the case of not getting vaccinated, the harm done to others is merely potential. We can’t know that an unvaccinated person will get someone else sick. But the unknowability doesn’t weaken my argument; it strengthens it. Imagine I throw a 50 pound sandbag off the top of a building down onto a city street. It may or may not hit someone. If it doesn’t, I got lucky. If it does, and it kills them, I get charged with homicide. The fact that the result was unknowable when I threw it becomes irrelevant. It was an asocial, sick thing to do.



For all but the small number of Americans who have legitimate medical reasons why they cannot get the jab, so is going into a public crowd without having been vaccinated. Incredibly, the right has now established the “principle” that people can engage in potentially harmful action without any expectation that there will be consequences. Indeed, with the conviction that consequences are tyranny. Where does this end?



Now, the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus is out and about. Last week, a Washington Post article warned that the Delta variant is “poised to divide the United States again, with highly vaccinated areas continuing toward post-pandemic freedom and poorly vaccinated regions threatened by greater caseloads and hospitalizations.”



One is almost tempted to think well, if they want to kill themselves and each other, that’s their business. But it isn’t that simple. When people really start travelling again, the virus will spread. Are we really going to have to go into a lockdown again because nearly half the country is so consumed by ideology-driven hatred of the other half that they’d literally rather see loved ones die than go get a simple shot?

