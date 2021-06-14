Impostor Syndrome Explores the Secret Life of a Woman in Tech

Women and the content they create are at the center of this strange new information economy, and in her new novel, Impostor Syndrome, Kathy Wang proposes a new type of spy to reflect the new times we live in—an inspirational girlboss whose blonde locks and feminist rhetoric give her the cover to conduct a surveillance operation at the behest of Russian intelligence services. There is a security hole in the West at the precise spot where femininity and war overlap, and it looks like a Gwyneth Paltrow–esque executive. After all, to be a successful professional woman, Wang proposes, one has to act like a secret agent.





Our antihero is an agent named Julia working as COO of “Tangerine,” a megacorp resembling a certain fruity real-life tech enterprise. Julia has studied how to be relatable, and commodified her feminine looks into a better disguise for an SPB (Wang’s tweak of Russia’s FSB, the Federal Security Service) agent than anonymity could ever be. “While publicly railing against gender inequality,” Wang writes, Julia banjaxes the prospects of every woman who crosses her path, “the same as any man would have done to his own competition.” She’s Smiley’s inverse: She performs an extraordinary persona, camouflaging herself in duplicates of her own image, like Rita Hayworth in the hall of mirrors shootout in The Lady From Shanghai.

Although she has been trained extensively for the life ahead of her, Julia comes to feel entitled to the success she has built at Tangerine, at just the same time she gets pregnant. Satisfyingly, her awareness of operational security falters in the early months of her baby’s life, because she’s tired and surprised by her own feelings. She has a vague sense of gender politics, but purely from her own tactical materials. When she begins breastfeeding regularly at work (a nanny looks after her daughter between feeds), she is “informed of some resistance from the greater workforce about her childcare arrangements.” The behavior of other executives, she notices, doesn’t seem to draw the same criticism. “Tangerine’s F1 sponsorship (Ferrari), or Pierre’s private meditation rooms on each campus; the Boeing 787 on order, another Gulfstream G650, eight of Pierre’s college buddies currently drawing Tangerine salaries to fuck with the product and tell him he was right about everything”—all are tolerated. Only Julia’s baby enrages Tangerine’s employees. “A symbol, they called it.”