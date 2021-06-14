Impostor Syndrome Explores the Secret Life of a Woman in Tech

Periodically Julia meets up with her handler, Leo. Their interactions have the intimate sweetness of similar relationships on The Americans, and just like the older Russians on that show, he verges upon the doddery. “Sometimes Julia thought Leo might be losing it,” Wang writes, when he shares “random confidences on various failings of the SPB, like an attempt to implant Scottish fold kittens with listening devices, intended for the daughter of a Japanese executive, only for the cats to disappear into the streets of Osaka (‘Even our animals want to defect’).”

His understanding of intelligence is out of date, and it’s an interesting reminder of how hard it is to write a spy story now that communications are omnipresent and continual. Gone is the clunk and craft of the midcentury dead drop or book code, and in its place is the delicate interpersonal dance that passes these days for informational security. Breaches come from emotional incontinence: P.R. disaster hits Tangerine when a senior executive screams at his wife that he has proof of her texts with her cocaine dealer, inadvertently demonstrating that he has been reading private communications.

Wang restyles Silicon Valley’s famed “toxicity” around gender and race into actual poison, and translates workplace politics into a caper of geopolitical consequence.

It’s such failures of soft skills that can destroy careers, these days, and can also make them, and it’s exactly the right place for Wang to locate her horror. Armed with training and the intention to deceive, Julia ends up with access to more information about American private lives than anyone in history purely on the strength of her interpersonal charm and her ability to turn power dynamics to her advantage. She grows into a cautionary figure who takes hollow, corporate diversity-speak to its logical and most cynical conclusion, but along the way Julia demonstrates that not even a trained operative can successfully manage all the demands made on her time.

This is one of the many satisfying things about Impostor Syndrome, alongside Wang’s willingness to pit women against each other and the book’s blend of Hollywood plot values with unusually intelligent humor. For while it shares certain features with dystopian workplace books, such as Seasonal Associate or Severance, Wang’s novel better recalls the fish-out-of-water mixed-genre screen comedy, like Miss Congeniality or Buffy the Vampire Slayer or Private Benjamin, all of which allow their female leads to be funny and likable while competent. Wang uses that flexibility to explore the power tensions inherent to the digitized world, both at the interpersonal level and at the level of international diplomacy, while never straying into didacticism. She restyles Silicon Valley’s famed “toxicity” around gender and race into actual poison and translates workplace politics into a caper of geopolitical consequence. Impostor Syndrome, like its two heroines, wears its greatness lightly.