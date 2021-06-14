Forget Putin, Merkel, and Macron. It’s Manchin, Sinema, and Feinstein Who Need the Democracy Lecture.

It’s hard. It may not be impossible. There are so many fronts on which Republicans are mounting a daily assault on democracy that there are plenty of other apples in the barrel to pluck. Republicans from more and more states are shuffling out to Arizona to study the ways of that state’s unhinged “audit” mongers to learn how a legitimate election result might be undermined, if not reversed, and lay the groundwork for the coming Grand Theft Election of 2024. Additionally, there is a massive effort underway to pass voter suppression laws, enacted so far in 14 states, with many more on the wing.

The administration is fighting this. It was good to see Merrick Garland announce last Friday that he’s doubling the number of people on the Justice Department’s staff that fight voter suppression. But the Biden administration and Democrats need to be much more forceful in public about what remains the obvious number one issue on their agenda.

Fighting against voter suppression means fighting against Republicans, but it means pressuring some Democrats as well. It seems inconceivable that while Biden is out telling the rest of the world that we’re locked in an existential confrontation between democracy and authoritarianism, some members of his own party can’t see the contours of the battle here at home. But it’s evident nonetheless.

Joe Manchin is the obvious first target. He really does seem willing to let the Republicans rig democracy even as he claims to be defending it. While we’re on the subject—and this is a point I haven’t seen made often enough, to my reading—this whole elaborate bipartisan dance on infrastructure? That is almost wholly for Manchin’s benefit. The White House needs to prove to him that it tried, and tried, and tried, and tried to get 10 Republicans to sign on to the deal, because it seems that only after Manchin is satisfied that the White House has wooed the GOP in every conceivable way, all to no avail, he might finally go along with a Democrats-only reconciliation measure.