Forget Putin, Merkel, and Macron. It’s Manchin, Sinema, and Feinstein Who Need the Democracy Lecture.

Fighting against voter suppression means fighting against Republicans, but it means pressuring some Democrats, as well. It seems inconceivable that while Biden is out telling the rest of the world that we’re locked in an existential confrontation between democracy and authoritarianism, some members of his own party can’t see the contours of the battle here at home. But it’s evident nonetheless.

Joe Manchin is the obvious first target. He really does seem willing to let the Republicans rig democracy even as he claims to be defending it. While we’re on the subject—and this is a point I haven’t seen made often enough, to my reading—this whole elaborate bipartisan dance on infrastructure? That is almost wholly for Manchin’s benefit. The White House needs to prove to him that it tried and tried, and tried, and tried to get 10 Republicans to sign on to the deal, because it seems that only after Manchin is satisfied that the White House has wooed the GOP in every conceivable way, all to no avail, he might finally go along with a Democrats-only reconciliation measure.

Kyrsten Sinema, the other senator most strongly associated with blocking her party’s agenda, is now facing some pressure in Arizona, thankfully. Last week, a majority of the state’s Democratic state legislators sent her a letter saying, basically, cut the crap and take action on the filibuster. She’s not up for reelection until 2024, but whatever power liberals in Arizona have, now’s the time to exert it.