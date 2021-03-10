Joe Manchin Decides Whether Biden’s Agenda Lives or Dies

In a series of interviews that aired this past weekend, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin offered progressives a glimmer of hope about the future of the Democratic legislative agenda. “There should be pain to a filibuster,” he told Axios’ Mike Allen. “They talked before—some of the rules could be changed a little bit, but not to the point where just a simple majority rules.” Manchin said the same to NBC’s Chuck Todd and Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

Of course, the notion that a simple majority in the Senate shouldn’t rule remains an extraordinarily silly and anti-democratic idea—one, for those who care about such things, that happens to be out of step with the Framers’ original design for the chamber. Manchin’s press tour nevertheless cracked open the door to the wide and wonky world of filibuster reforms; it’s now up to the Democratic majority to choose how they might pursue the effort. Biden’s entire agenda may depend on what they decide.

The number of options they have available to them reflects the fact that what we call the “the filibuster” is really an amalgam of procedures that have fused over time to create the hurdle Democrats now face: In order to invoke cloture to close debate and pass ordinary legislation, a bill’s supporters have to gather a 60-vote supermajority. As Manchin says, senators used to extend debate and obstruct legislation by talking continuously on the floor. Performatively lengthy speeches on legislation survive as political theatre and are often referred to as “filibusters” by senators and the press, but no one actually needs to extend debate in order to block bills in the chamber today. All a senator has to do is levy an objection, which functionally raises the threshold for advancing a bill to the 60-vote supermajority threshold.