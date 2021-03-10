Joe Manchin Decides Whether Biden’s Agenda Lives or Dies

The number of options they have available to them reflects the fact that what we call the “the filibuster” is really an amalgam of procedures that have fused over time to create the hurdle Democrats now face: In order to invoke cloture to close debate and pass ordinary legislation, a bill’s supporters have to gather a 60-vote supermajority. As Manchin says, senators used to extend debate and obstruct legislation by talking continuously on the floor. Performatively lengthy speeches on legislation survive as political theater and are often referred to as “filibusters” by senators and the press, but no one actually needs to extend debate in order to block bills in the chamber today. All a senator has to do is levy an objection, which functionally raises the threshold for advancing a bill to the 60-vote supermajority threshold.

“There’s sort of two parts to the filibuster,” Adam Jentleson, author of Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy, tells The New Republic. “There’s the talking part in the Jimmy Stewart style, and then there’s the supermajority threshold. And they used to be separate. For most of the Senate’s existence, there was no supermajority threshold and to filibuster, you actually had to talk in the way that most people think of when they think of the filibuster. The supermajority threshold kind of got grafted onto it in the Jim Crow era, specifically and exclusively to block civil rights bills. It started to become a more common practice toward the end of the twentieth century and then exploded under [Mitch] McConnell.”

Potential reforms to the supermajority requirement include exempting certain kinds of bills from the filibuster, making it possible to break the filibuster with fewer votes, and placing the burden on Senate minorities to sustain filibusters with a certain number of voters present rather than demanding that the majority reach a supermajority to break them.