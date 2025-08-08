On Epstein, Even MAGA World Can Smell That Trump Is Hiding Something

I hear a lot of people on cable news talk about how poorly the Trump people have handled this situation. Of course that’s true, but it seems to me reasonable for us to conclude that they’re handling it the way they’re handling it because it’s probably the only choice they have: to stonewall and lie and try to put things off.

Even a lot of MAGA people smell it. Candace Owens said recently: “I feel like Trump thinks his base is stupid, or, again … the people around him certainly think that Trump is stupid.… Trump is surrounded by people who hate him and have infiltrated his base, and they think … that Trump was too stupid to be president, that his base is too stupid to see through the lies that they’re telling now.” She added that the Epstein scandal “is definitely terminal cancer to Trump’s MAGA movement.”

Owens reminded her listeners of the core fact we all need to keep in mind: This is about the rape of children. Hundreds or maybe thousands of them. Apparently, enough of MAGA world is repulsed enough by that fact that this is one time in the last decade when Trump’s attempts to wave it all away as a Democrat hoax aren’t cutting it. It looks like we’ve finally found the matter on which plain, old-fashioned morality is more important than trolling the libs. That’s one thing Trump wasn’t counting on.