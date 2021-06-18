Let’s Tax Dead People

President Joe Biden has proposed a tax increase that you may not have heard about. It would make the tax code more progressive without extracting even one cent from the wages of the rich or the poor. Nor would it take from the investor any of the dividends or capital gains that accrue from wealth. Nor would it appropriate any portion of that wealth itself. It’s kind of a magical tax, one that aligns perfectly with the American ethos of rugged individualism.

Yet polls have often shown that most Americans, far from wanting to make greater use of this tax, prefer to eliminate it.

I’m talking, of course, about the inheritance tax, also known as the estate tax. Under the current arrangement, when you die, the Internal Revenue Service stops caring how much your assets appreciated in your lifetime. Henceforth, it will care only about how those assets appreciate after your death. In tax wonk circles, this is known as the “angel of death loophole.” Congratulations, dead person! You avoided paying taxes on your capital gains. (It’s a shame you aren’t around to enjoy that.) Any capital gains your heirs realize when they sell those assets will for tax purposes be dated only to your death, not to the date the assets were purchased. If they don’t sell the assets, they won’t be taxed at all.