Let’s Tax Dead People

I’m talking, of course, about the inheritance tax, also known as the estate tax. Under the current arrangement, when you die, the Internal Revenue Service stops caring how much your assets appreciated in your lifetime. Henceforth, it will care only about how those assets appreciate after your death. In tax wonk circles, this is known as the “angel of death loophole.” Congratulations, dead person! You avoided paying taxes on your capital gains. (It’s a shame you aren’t around to enjoy that.) Any capital gains your heirs realize when they sell those assets will, for tax purposes, be dated only to your death, not to the date the assets were purchased. If they don’t sell the assets, they won’t be taxed at all.

Granted, your heirs still have to pay up to 40 percent in estate taxes (Biden said during the campaign he’d like that to be 45 percent). But that’s only if your estate exceeds $11.7 million in value. No, that’s not a typo. Only very rich people pay any estate tax at all. According to a Bloomberg report, in 2019, the last year for which data are available, fewer than one in every thousand people who died left an estate on which taxes had to be paid.

Biden thinks the capital you accumulate during your lifetime shouldn’t escape taxation. Biden’s American Families Plan would tax unrealized capital gains at death. You don’t need it, right? You never cashed in those assets, but you did cash in your chips, and somebody—your heirs—really should pay taxes on those gains. Under Biden’s proposal, the estate would pay capital gains tax on asset gains above $1 million. Keep in mind that the top capital gains rate (20 percent) is already well below the top income tax rate (37 percent). Biden wants to raise the top capital gains and income tax rates to 39.6 percent, but it’s not clear that will happen.