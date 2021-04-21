Walter Mondale Wasn’t Scared of Raising Taxes. Is Biden?

We’ve survived much bigger budget deficits since then (including today), but liberals’ prevailing sense of alarm back in 1984 was not misplaced. Reagan’s tax cuts showered money on the rich. Small-government conservatives hoped that increasing the deficit would force cuts in overall federal spending—especially the giant broad-based social insurance programs for the elderly (Social Security, Medicare) that politicians live in fear of cutting. Although this strategy, known as “starve the beast,” didn’t work—federal spending continued to rise—the ballooning deficit gave Reagan sufficient political cover to slash spending on poverty programs, environmental regulation, workplace regulation, health and safety regulation, and so on.

A logical start to undoing Reagan’s depredations was to raise taxes, and that’s what Mondale said he’d do in his San Francisco acceptance speech. “Whoever is inaugurated in January, the American people will have to pay Mr. Reagan’s bills,” he said. “Taxes will go up. And anyone who says they won’t is not telling the truth to the American people.… Let’s tell the truth. That must be done—it must be done. Mr. Reagan will raise taxes, and so will I. He won’t tell you. I just did.”

It was a moment of terrific bravery. Please note that Mondale didn’t say, “I will raise taxes only on the rich,” as Democrats do today. Instead, he said he would raise taxes on you. When he did so, he pledged, he would—unlike Reagan—make sure that “the corporations and the freeloaders who play the loopholes” would pay their fair share, too. (Incidentally, Mondale was right about Reagan. Just as he predicted, Reagan increased taxes during his second term by about $20 billion.)