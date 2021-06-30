The Damning Truth Behind Cop “Walkout” Stories

The Times then situated Rose’s story within a broader narrative of racial justice protests, cops quitting, and a rise in homicides—in a way strongly suggesting a link between these three phenomena: “A survey of almost 200 police departments indicated that retirements were up 45 percent and resignations rose by 18 percent in the year from April 2020 to April 2021”—that is, the year following a national uprising against police who kill with apparent impunity—“when compared with the previous 12 months, according to the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington policy institute,” the Times reports. “At the same time, many cities are contending with a rise in shootings and homicides.”

Rose’s blog and the Times story are part of a consistent, fairly exaggerated narrative emerging in response to ongoing efforts to end police violence: that such calls and protests have demoralized police to the extent that officers are fleeing the force and that a spike in crime is the inevitable price we will pay. This, after all, is the message behind statements this week from the Biden administration trying to characterize Republicans as the ones who “really” want to defund the police, behind overheated stories about a “rise” in car thefts (as compared to last year, during the height of the pandemic), behind persistent claims from political observers (and art critics) that defund the police is just a bad slogan rather than part of a political project of remaking public safety, and behind the bizarre “Dear John” turn in the cop-tell-all genre. What unites these narrative threads is the not-so-subliminal threat of punishment for those who have stepped out of order.

Characterizing police work as a calling makes it sound essential—like it has always existed, or that we cannot exist without it. That’s not true. Carceral politics, however, run deep: When Rose blogged that she cannot stop being a cop, she is telling us this quite plainly.