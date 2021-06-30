The Damning Truth Behind Cop “Walkout” Stories

“For many, you enjoy calling the police officers [sic] path ‘a job.’ I’m here to tell you that you’re wrong,” wrote Asheville, North Carolina police officer Lindsay Rose, in an October blog post serving as her public resignation. Policing, she wrote, is a “calling,” “unlike a job or a career, is something you’re going to do no matter what, whether you’re getting paid for it or not.” And yet Rose was stepping away.



Last week, The New York Times reported that “Police Have Been Quitting in Droves in the Last Year.” And the paper turned to Rose’s account to help explain why. “She said she was spit on. She was belittled. Members of the city’s gay community, an inclusive clan that had welcomed her in when she first settled in Asheville, stood near her at one event and chanted, ‘All gay cops are traitors,’ she said.”

The Times then situated Rose’s story within a broader narrative of racial justice protests, cops quitting, and a rise in homicides—in a way strongly suggesting a link between these three phenomena: “A survey of almost 200 police departments indicated that retirements were up 45 percent and resignations rose by 18 percent in the year from April 2020 to April 2021”—that is, the year following a national uprising against police who kill with apparent impunity—“when compared with the previous 12 months, according to the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington policy institute,” the Times reports. “At the same time, many cities are contending with a rise in shootings and homicides.”