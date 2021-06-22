Even Emergency Measures Won’t Save the West From Megadrought

One immediate option being explored by tribal, state, and federal water and infrastructure officials in the West is a series of dam-removal projects, starting with the Snake River dams in Idaho and the Klamath River dams in Oregon and California. Many of the dams that block the free flow of rivers across the Midwest and West were built and installed by the Army Corps of Engineers in the early to mid-twentieth century, at a time when the American federal government was intent on whittling down the land claims of sovereign tribal nations. Indigenous communities were routinely displaced and almost never consulted on the placement of these projects. Their subsequent construction also led to the disruption of many fishing-based economies, with the dams blocking the travel patterns of freshwater fish like salmon and steelhead.

Last Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a license transfer for the lower-basin hydroelectric dams that will allow the state governments of Oregon and California, as well as the Klamath River Renewal Corporation—a nonprofit entity consisting of local, state, and tribal-appointed officials—to assume control over the dams. As ActiveNorCal pointed out last week, the environmental and economic cases to ditch the Klamath dams are strong ones, given that the dams provide no irrigation or drinking-water benefits and their current upkeep costs outweigh the hydroelectricity production they provide. (The movement is, however, facing intense opposition by local far-right, Bundy-adjacent activists and politicians bandying anti-Indigenous rhetoric, as exhaustively outlined two weeks ago by the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights.)

Allowing water to flow freely throughout the West is an excellent first step, especially as it relates to granting tribal nations a say over what happens to their lands and waterways. But the hard truth of the drought is that the flow in many of those rivers—most prominently the Colorado River, which has been rapidly, and sadly, reduced to a ghost of itself—will still not be high enough to sustain the communities, industries, and nations that depend on them. It was for this reason that the states along the Colorado River basin concocted a series of water compacts, designed to help the myriad governments decide how to fairly allocate the Colorado’s remaining flow. There are triggers baked into the compacts, designed to dictate when certain states and groups have to cut their overall water usage. These triggers are based around the water levels at reservoirs like Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which, as I have previously reported, are hemorrhaging their existing supplies.