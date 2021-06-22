Even Emergency Measures Won’t Save the West From Megadrought

Last week was a difficult one in the American West, a region now facing three overlapping climate crises: a megadrought rounding the corner into its third decade, a record-setting heat wave, and an outbreak of wildfires. There might have been no better encapsulation of the moment than an anecdote offered on Wednesday by John Truett, an Arizona state fire management officer. Truett and his team were prepared to jump into action to snuff out the active Telegraph and Mescal fires burning through eastern Arizona. But when they went to San Carlos Lake to scoop water from the lake to douse the flames with, Truett realized there was no water to scoop. According to local outlet Arizona’s Family, San Carlos Lake, which can hold up to 19,500 acre-feet of water, is currently clinging onto just 50 acre-feet. The water levels are too low for his team’s planes to collect, Truett told officials in the state capitol, meaning they now have to make a longer trip to other lakes and reservoirs—precious minutes when one is trying to tame concurrent wildfires.

This is terrifying information to hear from a public official simply trying to do his job, particularly when that job is putting out fires large enough to risk the continued existence of entire communities. It is also precisely the sort of situation that climate scientists have been predicting for the West since it became clear a decade ago that the region’s drought status wasn’t simply going to solved by a heavy monsoon or snowpack season. Daily and monthly record temperature highs were recorded across the region last week, the number of new wildfires stand at a ten-year peak, and farmers in several states are soon set to have their water supplies significantly reduced or fully cut off to save what little remains for critical use. What officials like Truett are now tasked with is finding a series of temporary solutions and fixes to stave off the absolute worst-case outcomes—even if those salves won’t be enough.

One immediate option being explored by tribal, state, and federal water and infrastructure officials in the West is a series of dam removal projects, starting with the Snake River dams in Idaho and the Klamath River dams in Oregon and California. Many of the dams that block the free flow of rivers across the Midwest and West were built and installed by the Army Corps of Engineers in the early-to-mid 20th Century, at a time when the American federal government was intent on whittling down the land claims of sovereign tribal nations. Indigenous communities were routinely displaced and almost never consulted on the placement of these projects. Their subsequent construction also led to the disruption of many fishing-based economies, with the dams blocking the travel patterns of freshwater fish like salmon and steelhead.