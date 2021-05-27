The Lies Cops Tell and the Lies We Tell About Cops

NYPD training materials recently obtained by The Intercept provide insight into police discretion. The NYPD teaches its officers that discretion is “the ability and authority to select the tools to solve a problem on the basis of training and experience. Police officers need to know about discretion because they use it every day.” I agree. But the very next paragraph rockets trainees into a life-or-death situation. “When an officer makes the decision to shoot someone, they do so in an instant, with little or no opportunity for deliberation and with no chance for anybody else to reverse the shot.” Although pulling a trigger is the gravest discretionary decision a cop might make, it is not a common one. Just over a quarter of police have ever fired their guns on the job, though over 80 percent of people surveyed by Pew assume the average cop does so at least once during a police career.

Police training inculcates a heightened sense of danger and hides how mundane discretion is. It appears much less often in shootings than in stops and street interrogations, or more specifically in who is not stopped and interrogated. Everyone has experienced police discretion because everyone has broken laws, but not everyone has been cited or arrested. Every time you speed past a cop but don’t get pulled over, discretion is operative. The NYPD points to “training and experience” as guiding discretion. Cops select which cars to pull over based on identifying factors: what type of car, whether the car is “out of place” in a neighborhood, how the driver reacts to seeing a cop, and so on. Race, class, and gender shape these assessments: The driver’s demographic profile is central. Even when police commanders and municipal officials demand that officers write tickets to accrue fines, cops decide who will receive those tickets, meaning from whose pocket the money will be extracted based on the criminalization of their behavior.

Research shows that discretion also impedes police reform. Reformers often hope to make procedures uniform: Every person stopped will feel they were treated fairly, for instance. But command prescriptions fall apart on the street, where prerogative rules. Of course, fairness is already difficult to measure or standardize because much of it concerns perception. And in a fine-grained study of police in Syracuse and Schenectady, New York, Robert E. Worden and Sarah J. McLean conclude that although police managers desire quantifiable markers of success, reforms designed to produce fairness are also hard for managers to enforce because officers retain the ability to exceed managerial control through discretionary “problem-solving” on the street. Discretion gives cops flexibility, but whatever cops decide is nonnegotiable.