The Lies Cops Tell and the Lies We Tell About Cops

Police training inculcates a heightened sense of danger and hides how mundane discretion is. It appears much less often in shootings than in stops and street interrogations, or more specifically in who is not stopped and interrogated. Everyone has experienced police discretion because everyone has broken laws, but not everyone has been cited or arrested. Every time you speed past a cop but don’t get pulled over, discretion is operative. The NYPD points to “training and experience” as guiding discretion. Cops select which cars to pull over based on identifying factors: what type of car, whether the car is “out of place” in a neighborhood, how the driver reacts to seeing a cop, and so on. Race, class, and gender shape these assessments: The driver’s demographic profile is central. Even when police commanders and municipal officials demand that officers write tickets to accrue fines, cops decide who will receive those tickets, meaning from whose pocket the money will be extracted based on the criminalization of their behavior.

Research shows that discretion also impedes police reform. Reformers often hope to make procedures uniform: Every person stopped will feel they were treated fairly, for instance. But command prescriptions fall apart on the street, where prerogative rules. Of course, fairness is already difficult to measure or standardize because much of it concerns perception. And in a fine-grained study of police in Syracuse and Schenectady, New York, Robert E. Worden and Sarah J. McLean conclude that although police managers desire quantifiable markers of success, reforms designed to produce fairness are also hard for managers to enforce because officers retain the ability to exceed managerial control through discretionary “problem-solving” on the street. Discretion gives cops flexibility, but whatever cops decide is nonnegotiable.

Discretion unites police but also divides them. Everyone knows that cops in some towns pull drivers over more readily than in others. This unevenness is discretion at work. Police training, equipment, and procedures differ from town to town. Laws do, too. Cops in big cities have little in common with cops in rural areas. The capacities of departments differ, and, more importantly, so do their responsibilities. Both rural and urban cops often become our society’s only option in emergencies due to the underfunding of social services, but the situations they encounter may be dissimilar, not least because rural and urban geographies impose different emergency response times: almost twice as long on average outside cities as in them. Despite Thin Blue Line gear or Blue Lives Matter slogans, police in the U.S. are fragmented. These slogans are political claims, trying to create a cohesion out of disarray. Lies bond cops together.

Cops lie to proclaim themselves indispensable. George Floyd’s arrest, beginning with accused misdemeanor use of counterfeit cash, reveals the flaws of the claim that cops are indispensable to public safety. In fact, cops spend very little of their time on crime, let alone violent felonies. Most of their day is spent on tasks that do not require a gun or a nightstick or even any of the specialized training in violence work that cops receive. They rarely encounter crimes in progress. Almost invariably, cops arrive after a call for service.