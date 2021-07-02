Don’t Blame New York City’s Election Mess on Ranked-Choice Voting

The same article noted a string of scandals going back to 1940, when the Board was decried as being defined by “illegality, inefficiency, laxity and waste.” In 1971, The New York Times referred to it as “at best a semi‐functioning anachronism,” a description that still applies today. More recently, the Board has been in the news for a whole melange of bungles: Ballots in 2012 were printed in microscopic size-seven font; more than 200,000 Brooklyn voters were purged illegally in 2014 and 2015. The last year has been particularly embarrassing. In 2020, one hundred thousand Brooklyn voters received absentee ballots with someone else’s name on them, while extremely long lines plagued early voters, with some waiting hours to cast a ballot.



This screw-up has been blamed in some corners by the introduction of ranked-choice voting. It’s easy to see why: Ranked-choice voting is new and complicated; votes were cast more than a week ago, but results were delayed to account for absentee ballots. But ranked choice remains a better alternative to the current first-past-the-post system, and it has the potential to lessen the toxicity and partisanship of American politics. According to a recent study from FairVote.org, it also brings a welcome dose of diversity to our politics, as “winning candidates of color, particularly those who are Black or Hispanic/Latino, grew their vote totals between the first and final ballot rounds at a higher rate than winning White candidates” in ranked-choice systems. Even after the debacle in New York City’s vote, ranked-choice voting has a lot going for it.



It’s not this new innovation that’s spoiled the election, it’s an ancient foe of good government: decrepit patronage networks and their attendant corruption. These maladies still afflict New York’s politics. The Board of Elections is a favorite punching bag for politicians, but little has been done to bring it into the twentieth century, let alone the twenty-first century. Minor efforts to reform the board, like the one proposed by the city’s current mayor, Bill de Blasio, two years ago, are vehemently opposed by officials currently sitting on the board; they can, it seems, wait out any effort for change. This week’s mishap is just the latest example of how backward the city’s Board of Elections is; unfortunately, it likely won’t be the last.

