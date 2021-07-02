Don’t Blame New York City’s Election Mess on Ranked-Choice Voting

When New York City’s mayoral election plunged into chaos earlier this week, Donald Trump declared victory. “It was announced overnight in New York City that vast irregularities and mistakes were made and that Eric Adams, despite an almost insurmountable lead, may not win the race,” Trump said, in a statement referencing the Democratic front-runner, a former police officer who is currently Brooklyn borough president. “The fact is, based on what has happened, nobody will ever know who really won.”

It was easy to see why Trump and other Republicans were quick to seize on the discrepancies. The New York Board of Elections instituted a new ranked-choice voting system just ahead of 2021’s primary election. Shortly after it released the latest wave of voting data, people noticed startling discrepancies. The Adams campaign was quick to cry foul; hours later, the Board of Elections admitted that it had mistakenly included nearly 150,000 “test ballots” in its latest count. Official results, showing Adams and former New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in a tight race, were finally released on Thursday. But by then the damage was done. This mishap, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said, was “what happens when Democrats run elections,” despite the fact that the Board of Elections is bipartisan.

The whole debacle was a gift to Republicans like Trump who have spent the last eight months bloviating about how the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In Democrat-run New York, the argument goes, they messed up 140,000-odd ballots—so who’s to say there wasn’t similar fraud and corruption in 2020 across a host of other states, some of which were decided by much slimmer margins? New York’s snafu is destined to be endlessly cited by Republicans as a defense of thoroughly bogus “questions” about the legitimacy of the 2020 elections. That the cock-up was eminently preventable—any competently run Board of Elections would not have made so foolish a mistake—only makes it more absurd. That nothing is likely to change as a result of this catastrophic fuckup makes it outrageous.

