How Did New York City Politics Become So Boring?

Once, mayors of New York City were towering national figures. Fiorello LaGuardia inspired a musical. John Lindsay, who exuded patrician charisma as he walked the streets of Harlem in the 1960s, was the first of four modern mayors to run for president. The combative Ed Koch even waded into foreign policy, ridiculing the United Nations as a “cesspool.” More recently, Rudy Giuliani, for all his right-wing toughness on crime, reveled in the title “America’s mayor” after the Twin Towers toppled. And when New York finally turned to an outsider, it chose Michael Bloomberg, one of the richest men on the planet.

Less than four weeks before the June 22 mayoral primary, none of the eight leading Democratic candidates has shown an ounce of the charisma, stature, or sheer force of personality that mayors once used to dominate the headlines—and the city. Most of the leading contenders are competent, to be sure, but it is hard to call any of them inspiring. Even the supposed dynamic outsider in the race, Andrew Yang, has accomplished little in life other than having his presidential campaign peak with an eighth-place showing (2.8 percent of the vote) in the 2020 New Hampshire primary.

There are, of course, other reasons, besides personality, to follow the race to succeed Bill de Blasio (emphasis on the “blah”). The outcome will almost certainly have national implications. New York was, until recently, the national model for the reduction in violent crime, but the recent rise in gun violence threatens to bring back the law and order issue that dogged Democrats during the Nixon and Reagan years. With more than 80 percent of the city’s cubicle-dwellers still working remotely, the mostly empty office towers of midtown Manhattan threaten the essence of urban life and the city’s tax base. And three years after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became a progressive icon by winning a low-turnout congressional primary, the mayor’s race will test how far left the city’s Democratic electorate actually tilts. (Hint: In the last contested mayoral primary, in 2013, 63 percent of the voters were 45 or older, which argues against a youthful leftward surge.)