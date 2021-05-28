How Did New York City Politics Become So Boring?

There are, of course, other reasons, besides personality, to follow the race to succeed Bill de Blasio (emphasis on the “blah”). The outcome will almost certainly have national implications. New York was, until recently, the national model for the reduction in violent crime, but the recent rise in gun violence threatens to bring back the law and order issue that dogged Democrats during the Nixon and Reagan years. With more than 80 percent of the city’s cubicle-dwellers still working remotely, the mostly empty office towers of midtown Manhattan threaten the essence of urban life and the city’s tax base. And three years after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became a progressive icon by winning a low-turnout congressional primary, the mayor’s race will test how far left the city’s Democratic electorate actually tilts. (Hint: In the last contested mayoral primary, in 2013, 63 percent of the voters were 45 or older, which argues against a youthful leftward surge.)

But with less than a month left before the primary, the main theme to emerge from this race is chaos. The New York City primary represents the largest experiment in ranked-choice voting in American history. As a result, reliable polling for the primary is almost nonexistent, since leading polling firms recoil at the time-consuming complexity of asking respondents to rank their top five favorites. Given the slothful pace at which the city tallies votes even in normal elections, we may not know the winner of the June 22 primary until sometime in July. When I asked Maya Wiley, a former de Blasio counsel and legal commentator for MSNBC, about the potential for an agonizingly slow count, she said with a laugh, “I’m wondering if that means that I can go to the beach.”



Handicapping a primary in which all polls are suspect and voters are confronted with a new system for filling out their ballots is daunting and perhaps even foolhardy. But interviews with political insiders did yield a rough consensus about the four candidates who appear to be in the strongest position at the moment. Begin with Yang, whose appeal may be fading as his ignorance of the city (he has never voted in a mayoral primary) collides with his prior image as the smart guy with a “MATH” lapel pin. Eric Adams, a former police officer and current Brooklyn borough president, is running an explicitly law and order campaign. Kathryn Garcia, who resigned in protest as de Blasio’s sanitation commissioner to run, has emerged as the queen of the newspaper endorsements after winning the imprimatur of The New York Times and the Daily News. And Wiley, meanwhile, appears to be the strongest candidate from the fractious left.