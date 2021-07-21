Does Anyone Understand the Democrats’ Mind-Bendingly Complicated Carbon Tariff Bill?

“I have a lot of questions about the inclusion of fossil fuels.”

The FAIR Transition and Competition Act would also cover coal, oil, and gas, which are much less common features of such border carbon adjustment proposals; Tucker and Beachy were both surprised to see them included. Fees on the imports of these fuels would include the cost of complying with methane regulations and even additional costs incurred by drillers for a Clean Energy Standard, should that pass as part of a reconciliation package. Both drilling costs and greenhouse gas intensity vary wildly based on where and how coal, oil, and gas are extracted. Drilling for oil via fracking in the Permian Basin, for instance, is far more greenhouse gas–intensive than drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, where there is long-standing infrastructure for offshore production. These factors could all present challenges in calculating import fees, especially considering that fuel imports can in some cases carry lower upstream emissions costs than those produced domestically. This could end up providing a boost to domestic drillers.

“I have a lot of questions about the inclusion of fossil fuels,” Beachy said. “I did not include fossil fuels in the proposal that I’ve been advancing, so I have a lot of curiosity about how that would work.” He added that the Sierra Club does not yet have a position on the FAIR Transition and Competition Act, and was still evaluating it.

A spokesperson for the American Petroleum Institute said they were still reviewing the bill, but sent along a statement as to their position on carbon border adjustments. “Economy-wide carbon pricing is the most impactful and transparent government policy to drive innovation and address climate change, and carbon border adjustment is an essential component of a sound carbon pricing policy,” API Vice President of Corporate Policy Stephen Comstock said over email. “We welcome further engagement on these issues with policymakers.” In Greenpeace journalistic arm Unearthed’s recent exposé, Coons was among the lawmakers named by Exxon lobbyist Keith McCoy as being a top target for his company. At the time of McCoy’s call with Unearthed’s undercover reporter, he was slated to meet with Exxon CEO Darren Woods sometime in May.

Then there’s the equity problem presented by a border tax. While the world’s least developed countries are exempted from the border carbon tax under Coons and Peters’s proposal, it could still harm other developing and middle-income countries. “If a country is mired in a carbon-intensive economy and is being punished through these schemes, it’s going to make it harder, not easier, for them to decarbonize in the future,” said Tobita Chow, director of Justice Is Global, a project of the community organizing network People’s Action. “The reason why developing economies have heavy carbon emissions isn’t because they don’t want to address the problem, but the capital and technology they need to do that has never been made available.”