Why Does Congress Let the Ivy League Operate as a Monopoly?

The absence of financial aid competition in the Ivy League has a long history. Beginning in the mid-twentieth century, the Ivies and MIT had been comparing aid awards for students admitted to two or more of these schools and then fixing the awards for every student who needed the money, effectively capping the scholarships thousands of students could receive. The schools rationalized this naked price-fixing by asserting that if they had to compete on awards, they wouldn’t have enough money to assure that every student admitted would get their full “need-based” allotment.

When the Justice Department’s antitrust division discovered this arrangement during the George H.W. Bush administration, it sued the colleges, and the Ivies promptly settled, agreeing to quit all forms of colluding to limit financial aid. MIT, however, chose to go to trial. A federal district court in Philadelphia not only found the collusion to be unlawful, it rejected the claim that without the collusion the Ivies and MIT would not continue their need-blind admissions policies.

MIT earned a retrial on appeal, dragging the case into the Clinton administration. The Clinton Justice Department didn’t want to take that ruling to the Supreme Court, fearing it would bless this quasi-exemption from the antitrust laws. I know because I was there at the time, as deputy assistant attorney general for antitrust. During my first week on the job, I was assigned the (thankless) task of figuring out what to do. Ultimately, higher-ups in the department gave me strong signals to find a way to settle with MIT.