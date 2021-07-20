Why Does Congress Let the Ivy League Operate as a Monopoly?

The notion that the Ivies or other well-endowed schools have a fixed pot of money for financial aid and therefore can only provide generous need-based assistance to all if they do not hand out supplements for merit, or to attract specific types of students they want, is obviously false. Ample endowments are there to be used for the benefit of students, not simply to grow ad infinitum. If added competition for students induced some schools to spend a bit more of their endowments than the legally required 5-percent-of-assets minimum, that would be a good outcome. Ivy endowments have been growing for years, with new contributions and earnings well in excess of 5 percent over the long run.

Moreover, once the Ivies start competing, that would stimulate other private and public schools that already provide merit awards of all types to enhance their aid packages. This would be the case even if Congress enacts the Biden administration’s plan for free tuition at public universities. Those schools then would compete for the students they are most seeking by offering room and board, which is not covered by the administration’s tuition proposal.

To be sure, two famous studies conducted by the late Alan Krueger of Princeton and Stacy Dale of Mathematica, earlier this century, found that for most students the benefits of attending selective private schools are overrated. But that is not true, the authors found, for Black and Latinx students, and those from low-income families or whose parents did not attend college. These students benefit from the networking and challenges offered by colleges like the Ivies and other selective colleges.

High-achieving students of color are also among the most sought-after students for selective schools, because these colleges are generally committed to having diverse student populations. Any claim that the Section 568 antitrust exemption is needed to ensure that students from low-income families, especially those of color, are provided their full financial need is not borne out by the available evidence. Students of color (from all economic backgrounds) would benefit from competition among the Ivies and other big-name universities.