Fox News Adds Climate Coverage to Its Portfolio of Destruction

For Rupert Murdoch and Fox News, decades of climate denial isn’t nearly enough. With the planet rapidly warming and extreme weather events multiplying, Murdoch and Fox are set to launch Fox Weather, a new streaming platform aimed at competing with the Weather Channel and its digital offerings.

The topic area is ripe for a newcomer. Midway through the year, climate change is arguably the most important story of 2021; hurricane season is off to a record start, while temperatures in Portland, Oregon hit 116 degrees only a week ago. “All the networks are ramping up for this,” Jay Sures, a TV executive at United Talent Agency told The New York Times. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that climate change and the environment will be the story of the next decade.” The network, per the Times, views weather coverage as “ripe for disruption” and is hoping to poach “a throng of meteorologists and weather data analysts.”



For Murdoch this is, as always, a business decision—albeit an unusually cynical one, given his media empire’s long history of propping up energy companies and climate denying politicians. It’s also the latest example of Fox’s accelerating radicalization and destructive presence.

