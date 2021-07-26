The Revenge of the Cars

On the one hand, enthusiasm for people-centric urban environments and noncar forms of personal transportation is higher than ever. A poll commissioned by Transportation Alternatives in New York showed overwhelming support for outdoor dining, more bike lanes, and open streets; a poll in Boston yielded similar results. National demand for bicycles has surged, with that growth particularly noticeable in the rise of electric bikes: Sales of e-bikes in the United States were up 145 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, with 600,000 e-bikes sold. (In the U.K., a trade association estimates that one e-bike was sold every three minutes last year.) This trend was also evident in the growth of bicycle-share systems; Chicago’s Divvy bikes saw the number of rides increase from 338,000 in May 2019 to 531,000 in May 2021, with a third of those additional rides on e-bikes.

On the other hand, just as the e-bike industry has experienced a tremendous surge in growth, so too has the far more entrenched auto industry. Fueled by a combination of converging factors, including a global semiconductor shortage, stronger than expected economic recovery, government stimulus payments, and high amounts of savings among Americans who were lucky enough to stay employed through the pandemic, car dealers can hardly keep up with demand for new—and used—automobiles. This frenzy has even trickled down to car rental companies, many of which sold off their fleets during the pandemic slowdown and are now charging high prices to those looking to satiate the seemingly innate American desire to hit the open road.

Then there’s the dashed hope that working from home would lead to a reduction in driving. While commuting patterns may have changed, perhaps irrevocably for some, many Americans may find themselves driving more. (If traffic in your town seems worse than ever, consider all the people who used to pick up their dry cleaning or shop for groceries on the way home from the office and now go out at various times throughout the day instead.)

The rise of things like open streets and cycling isn’t an equal-but-opposite force that can counteract the increase in driving. Automobiles, like water, tend to fill every space given to them. A lot of American cities that, before the pandemic, were merely swimming with cars are now flooded by them.