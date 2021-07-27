Police Are Quietly Collecting Dystopian Gadgets That Put More Lives in Danger

Amid doe-eyed stories of overwhelmed police engaging in walkouts and a rash of angry op-eds about underfunded police departments leading to waves of violent crime, the market for new police gadgets and gizmos is quietly booming. “Agencies are buying new technology, boosting efficiency and enabling new types of reporting,” Government Technology magazine recently reported: Mark43, a law enforcement software company, just raised $101 million in venture capital funding. And if municipalities don’t want to pony up for the latest devices, they can apply for one of many grant opportunities out there. Axon, the Taser-maker, recently produced a webinar about how to fill in budgetary gaps with “other sources of capital.” Axon has also given out its police body cameras for free, hoping to hook new customers. The company’s revenue increased 28 percent in pandemic-stricken 2020.

New technological tools—whether body cams or next-generation artificial intelligence programs that monitor and analyze neighborhoods—are supposed to make policing less biased, more efficient, and somehow more just. If the industry’s boosters are to be believed, artificial intelligence and ubiquitous surveillance are here to liberate policing from corruption, classism, racism, and even the subjectivities of eyewitness testimony, making a deeply flawed carceral system safe for democratic reformers who would rather not confront the questions put forward by police abolitionists.

But rather than increasing personal liberty or reducing police violence, police tech is—perhaps predictably—granting more power and authority to law enforcement agencies. Instead of enabling police to protect people and solve crime, police tech is encouraging the profession’s authoritarian tendencies and opening new opportunities for manipulation and abuse. Whatever hopes some law enforcement reformers might put in the democratizing powers of new technologies, recent reporting suggests that they have a long way to go.