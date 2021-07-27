Police Are Quietly Collecting Dystopian Gadgets That Put More Lives in Danger

But rather than increasing personal liberty or reducing police violence, police tech is—perhaps predictably—granting more power and authority to law enforcement agencies. Instead of enabling police to protect people and solve crime, police tech is encouraging the profession’s authoritarian tendencies and opening new opportunities for manipulation and abuse. Whatever hopes some law enforcement reformers might put in the democratizing powers of new technologies, recent reporting suggests that they have a long way to go.

According to Motherboard, one of the worst offenders is ShotSpotter, a much-lauded gunshot-detection system that has been shown to have a significant rate of false positives. (If you use the crime-reporting app Citizen, you have likely received a number of unsubstantiated reports of police investigating gunshots that originated as specious ShotSpotter alerts.) The surveillance tool is largely used in minority neighborhoods in approximately 100 cities across the country. In March in Chicago, a ShotSpotter alert sent police looking for a reported shooter, who turned out to be Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old whom police shot and killed. Motherboard recently found that, in addition to targeting mostly Black communities, ShotSpotter’s staff fudged data at the request of police. Scholars and people living in ShotSpotter neighborhoods see the technology as a failure: “Community members say they’ve seen little benefit from the technology in the form of less gun violence … or better interactions with police officers.”

Another chilling example of unaccountable police tech comes from Tampa, Florida, where the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has been enrolling civilians in a program of “enhanced police scrutiny” eerily reminiscent of the precrime program in the 2002 blockbuster The Minority Report. A letter sent to unsuspecting recipients informed them of what was presented as good news: “You were selected as a result of an evaluation of your recent criminal behavior using an unbiased, evidence-based risk assessment designed to identify prolific offenders in our community. As a result of this designation, we will go to great efforts to encourage change in your life through enhanced support and increased accountability.” The result is that so-called participants in the program may expect law enforcement officers to show up at all hours to warn them that they are being monitored or to ding them for petty offenses and infractions, like tickets for overgrown grass. The goal seems less to “support” people than to find reasons to throw them in jail, thereby justifying the existence of the program.