The Citizen App’s Gamification of Vigilantism

The app has been notorious almost since its inception. On Citizen, which disseminates frequent notifications drawn from police scanners, user reports, and other sources, one can feel as if danger is ever lurking, from violent crime to fires to exploding manhole covers. The app is purportedly designed to promote safety and situational awareness, but it creates something else: paranoia and uncertainty. Many of the incident reports sent out are unconfirmed or later refuted. Reliability has meant little for the app’s popularity: It’s frequently among the top five apps in the news section of Apple’s app store, and it reported five million users last year, when its usage began to surge during protests inspired by George Floyd’s murder.

Rani Molla, writing in Recode, dubbed Citizen part of “fear-based social media,” along with Nextdoor and Amazon Ring’s Neighbors. These networks promote a culture of surveillance, mutual suspicion, and a tendency toward reporting homeless people and nonwhite people who don’t seem to “belong” in a given neighborhood. Operating under a patina of information-sharing and transparency, they instead exploit the fears of their users and help perpetuate narratives about rising crime that are either false or that misrepresent a reality more nuanced than their partisan promoters claim. (Sources close to Citizen have called it “an anxiety sweatshop,” where employees are expected to produce frequent reports to drive users to pay for products that include a “digital bodyguard service” called Protect.)

This fixation on crime is nothing new, a constant through decades of “if it bleeds, it leads” newspaper reporting, America’s Most Wanted-style television shows, and law and order fearmongering among conservatives and liberals alike. What differentiates Citizen is not just that it attempts to dramatize crime to sell advertising or push policy, but that its entire reason for existing seems to be to create a potentially false impression of disorder. To that end, as a tool to track social justice protests or police violence or any other incident with a political valence (which, really, applies to all crime), it has deep potential for bias. And at a time when activists and politicians are debating the size and role of policing in American life, Citizen is offering to deputize regular people to report crimes, hunt down criminals, and hire private security guards to protect them from whatever danger lurks on the way from their car to the coffee shop, which served as a test run for one of Citizen’s private security offerings. None of this seems productive or socially beneficial; it’s hard to think of a positive use case for an app built on lawlessness masquerading as a new form of self-appointed authority.