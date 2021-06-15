The Citizen App’s Gamification of Vigilantism

Citizen, the crime-reporting app that got its start under the name Vigilante, is expanding. At the moment, it is hiring two producers for OnAir, a live broadcast program that’s designed to turn crime and disaster reporting into high-octane infotainment. The listing warns that “candidates applying for this position should be comfortable with 12 hour workdays, 5 days a week”; responsibilities include “reaching out to users (via Protect, phone, email) to gather additional information that could confirm/validate claims made in chat/user videos.” It’s that hesitant “could”—emphasis theirs—that stands out. Citizen’s biggest problem has always been that it’s less a place to confirm facts than a platform for rumors that might metastasize and turn dangerous—or virally profitable.

To get a sense of what Citizen and its corporate backers want—what it might become as it scales beyond simple transcriptions of police scanner reports to a fully featured, video-rich social network and media center—it’s helpful to survey recent coverage of the app and to poke through some of the company’s own media and job listings. The vision that emerges is grim, almost like Running Man, the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie about a game show where criminals try to escape from people sent to hunt them down. Citizen seems to aspire to nothing less than a vertically integrated, 24-hour news-and-reporting network for crime, which, by offering constant notifications, live media, and premium protection services, including in-person private security, hopes to monetize the fears of an uncertain public—the same public it’s supposed to be informing. If Citizen’s vision for itself succeeds, the next big social network will be one that turns people into surveillers—and potential suspects—in a constantly monetized livestream of supposedly crime-ridden urban life. Using fear as a revenue stream, the company seems less concerned with promoting care for one’s fellow citizens than redefining crime, broadcasting it, and securing its most wealthy users against it. For the rest of us, well, we can try to enjoy the show.

The app has been notorious almost since its inception. On Citizen, which disseminates frequent notifications drawn from police scanners, user reports, and other sources, one can feel as if danger is ever lurking, from violent crime to fires to exploding manhole covers. The app is purportedly designed to promote safety and situational awareness, but it creates something else: paranoia and uncertainty. Many of the incident reports sent out are unconfirmed or later refuted. Reliability has meant little for the app’s popularity: It’s frequently among the top five apps in the news section of Apple’s app store, and it reported five million users last year, when its usage began to surge during protests inspired by George Floyd’s murder.