Please Don’t Rush to Get a Third Covid Shot

The FDA, which still has no leader named by the Biden administration, recently approved Aduhelm, a controversial Alzheimer’s medication with unknown effectiveness. It also recently approved a shingles shot for immunocompromised patients without robust data in all populations, Kotton pointed out. “Yet they haven’t approved the Covid vaccines, even with hundreds of millions of doses given, and a worldwide pandemic, with many Americans still reluctant to take a vaccine until it’s FDA approved. So I would really encourage the FDA to evaluate what they are approving and what they have not yet approved, and think about the ability to save lives,” she said, “especially with the rise in the delta variant, and a real flare in infections nationally.”

Health experts are still focused on getting first and second doses to those who need them. “The most important thing for everyone else to do, who hasn’t been vaccinated, is to go out and get vaccinated. We know it provides long-lasting protection against any variant that’s out there right now,” Dr. Alok Patel, a pediatric physician at Stanford Children’s Health, told me. “The average person should feel protected if they’ve gotten vaccinated.”

The WHO was scathing in its critique of producing third shots for some when so few people have had one. “We will look back in anger, and we will look back in shame if we don’t now move to use the increasing production capacity that is coming online,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, “to protect the most vulnerable, protect the frontline health workers around the world.”

Instead of planning for widespread third doses, Patel said, the U.S. should send any excess doses to countries that desperately need them. “The wealthiest nations in the world have an overabundance of vaccine supply, and there’s evidence that the United States has millions, if not hundreds of millions, of vaccines on top of what’s needed for all their citizens,” Patel said. In addition to tragically unnecessary hospitalizations and deaths that come from not being vaccinated, he said, having huge swaths of unvaccinated people will also give rise to new variants. “There is no way to beat this pandemic by purely looking on a domestic level. We need to do it on a global level. We’re doing ourselves a disservice by not actually paying attention to global vaccine equity,” Patel said.