Please Don’t Rush to Get a Third Covid Shot

Hoarding vaccines when many health workers and vulnerable people elsewhere haven’t even gotten their first doses would be a major misstep.

Figuring out whether another vaccine dose is a good idea, however, is far from simple. It’s normal for antibodies to begin fading after a few months, and that doesn’t mean the vaccines aren’t working well. It’s also not clear how the CDC counts viral loads among so-called breakthrough cases—i.e., vaccinated people who get sick with Covid. Because the CDC is tracking only breakthrough cases resulting in hospitalization or death, it’s likely they are talking about high viral loads among the seriously sick, not asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases. Cases of fully vaccinated people getting that sick are still rare, often occurring among a very small group of immune-suppressed people. They might indeed benefit from another dose. That doesn’t mean everyone else should line up for an additional dose, too.

Two things are true at once: first, that the delta variant and future variants are an urgent threat that people should be taking seriously and, second, that the vaccines continue to be very effective. As the world continues battling Covid surges and the virus continues evolving, we may eventually need boosters. “The big concern is that the next variant that might emerge—just potentially a few mutations away—could evade our vaccine,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said on Tuesday. But there’s no evidence that another shot is necessary for the vast majority of people. Hoarding vaccines when many health workers and vulnerable people elsewhere haven’t even gotten their first doses would be a major misstep, hampering our ability to forestall new variants and end the pandemic.

When Pfizer first made headlines by announcing it would apply for an emergency use authorization for a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, U.S. health officials quickly responded that there’s no evidence a booster is needed. The World Health Organization roundly condemned the idea of a third shot for wealthy countries when so many vulnerable people in other countries still haven’t gotten their first shots.