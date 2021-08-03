The Media Is Too Clueless and Sensationalistic to Properly Explain Breakthrough Covid

“The war has changed.” That was the message from a recent internal CDC study about the Delta variant, the Covid-19 strain that’s currently dominating the news amid fears of its transmissibility. Delta is spreading like “wildfire” right now, according to one Colorado doctor, and threatening to disrupt the country’s reopening by hitting the parts of the country with large, unvaccinated populations particularly hard, often with tragic consequences.

Media coverage of the Delta variant has largely consisted of blaring alarms. The New York Times and Washington Post each ran stories highlighting particularly troubling claims in the internal CDC study. “The delta variant of the coronavirus appears to cause more severe illness than earlier variants and spreads as easily as chickenpox,” reads the start of the Post’s account. The Times, meanwhile, put the chickenpox claim in the headline; its story began by highlighting a slew of fears: “The Delta variant is much more contagious, more likely to break through protections afforded by the vaccines and may cause more severe disease than all other known versions of the virus.”



Other recent stories about Covid-19 have been similarly bleak in their tenor. One NBC headline noted that “at least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive” for Covid-19—a very large and scary number! Worrying reports circulated through about a Covid outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, among the vaccinated. (The CDC report was based, in part, on data from that outbreak.) The message was clear and concerning: Not only was the pandemic far from over, but the Delta variant is also dangerous for vaccinated Americans as well.

