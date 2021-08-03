The Media Is Too Clueless and Sensationalistic to Properly Explain Breakthrough Covid

The administration is right to be frustrated: Doom-mongering coverage of the delta variant’s impact on the vaccinated is creating an unnecessary level of anxiety and, in some cases, panic. But the challenge of covering the pandemic in this moment is highlighting a number of larger journalistic failings. For starters, it requires a degree of subtlety and nuance that many journalists struggle to convey. Delta’s effect on the vaccinated is very different from its impact on the unvaccinated—in the latter case, the risks are much more severe. By blurring these lines, outlets are creating a misleading perception of the risks posed by the variant, particularly for the vaccinated.



From a public service perspective, it’s rather egregious for news outlets to highlight the risks of breakthrough infections without also highlighting the benefits conferred by the vaccine. The unfortunate subtext of many of these stories is that getting vaccinated doesn’t matter—you may get Covid-19 anyway. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Yes, you can still get Covid-19, but your chances of becoming very ill or dying are significantly lower than if you were unvaccinated. That remains the biggest Covid-19 story of the year, and it arguably doesn’t get enough attention.

Journalists are, in many cases, particularly bad when it comes to science and statistics; in the case of these stories about the delta variant, you see the same sort of rampant innumeracy that haunts the discussions of marginal tax rates. While 125,000 breakthrough cases is a big number to contemplate, the real story is how small that figure is in proportion to the total number of vaccinated Americans. It’s possible to lead with the good news (the overwhelmingly small number of hospitalizations and fatalities from breakthrough infections among the vaccinated) instead of the large scary statistic (the number of breakthrough infections would fill 900 Starbucks!) The calculus, perhaps, is that not enough people would click on reassuring news for it to be worth it.

