The Seductive Lie of Post-Pandemic Self-Optimization

Since early last year, four million people worldwide have died from Covid-19, with more than 600,000 people passing in the United States. With the onset of the virus, we were suddenly unable to see family, friends, or partners, or in some cases even to return home. From the acute devastation of lives lost en masse to everyday afflictions of boredom, loneliness, and burnout, this has been an extended period of collective trauma and upheaval—a time in which we became newly aware of just how interconnected and interdependent we all are. And yet, to some, this pandemic was merely an opportunity to become a better version of yourself.

The New York Times recently instructed readers on “How to Rearrange Your Post Pandemic Friendscape.” In a since-deleted passage, Kate Murphy wrote that “depressed friends make it more likely you’ll be depressed, obese friends make it more likely you’ll become obese, and friends who drink or smoke a lot make it more likely you’ll do the same.” The reverse, the piece continued, was also true: Cultivating friendships with “studious, kind, and enterprising” people will help you manifest those qualities. In this telling, fatness and depression are to be avoided—so much so that people who are fat or depressed should be edited out of friend groups for fear of contamination—but they are also uniquely singular qualities. A depressed or fat person cannot also be “studious, kind, or enterprising.” Friendship, rather than a relationship of mutual care, becomes transactional. Proximity to fatness or depression puts one at risk of becoming equally undesirable, or unoptimized.

Elsewhere in the Times, we were told that we could be “Using the Pandemic as an Opportunity to Lose Weight and Get in Shape.” Instagram posts from Refinery29 suggested that 2020 was really an opportunity to weed out the fake friends who were weighing us down. And The Washington Post warned us of “the risk of lapsing into our pre-pandemic ways,” as if we’ve all devoted the past 15 months to self-improvement.