The Seductive Lie of Post-Pandemic Self-Optimization

An article encouraging mothers to wake up an hour before the rest of their family avoids the almost nonexistent childcare system in the United States, and a piece extolling the virtues of celery juice and positive thinking avoids confronting a broken health care system. This is not to say that we are fully without agency, but rather that individual choice is not the whole story. By advertising individual solutions, these articles create the sense that these are individual problems. This obsession with individual choice evades any possibility for collective action.

You see the same patterns in coverage of the pandemic. A return to “normal,” and indeed a return to an optimized version of normal, threatens to end some of the most humane policy interventions we have seen in decades: robust unemployment benefits, hazard pay for dangerous work (albeit far too temporary), and other social policies to help people better meet their material needs. The ability, extended to some, to work remotely increased accessibility for people with disabilities and chronic illnesses—a flexibility for which they have long been advocating. For others, it simply offered a more humane schedule. Networks of mutual aid, which have a long history in America, particularly among Black communities who were unable to access the American safety net, expanded during the pandemic, as community fridges flourished, neighborhoods coordinated grocery drop-offs, and tenants organized to ward off predatory landlords and protect one another. This kind of activism and organizing is proof that if the state is unable or unwilling to step in to provide adequate support—which is generally the case—we can not only rely on one another but thrive by doing so.

In these ways, the pandemic disrupted the illusion of self-mastery and the idea that our health and lives are entirely within our control. We saw that poverty is a stronger indicator of health outcomes than individual choices about organic vegetables, and that race and gender play larger roles in employment than hustle culture would have us believe. The pandemic was a magnifying lens through which to view the inequalities that define our daily lives—and to fight them. So why are we so quick to try and forget the lessons of interdependence that we learned this past year?